Public Safety

Pax ‘SAR Dogs’ rescue fisherman, daughter from Choptank

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
 5 days ago
PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION — Amid the celebrations of the July 4th weekend, a crew from Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Search and Rescue “SAR Dogs” squadron was called into action July 1 for a boater in distress on the Choptank River.

A father and daughter were fishing on the river when their boat became disabled, drifting into a rocky break protecting a waterway. But rescue efforts were initially hampered by the depth of the Choptank.

Dorchester Star

