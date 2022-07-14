10 fun things to do in Sarasota

Parrish, Fla. – (July 19, 2022) – North River Ranch, the flagship, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, has won Gold in Bradenton’s Best Awards, taking the title of Best Master-Planned Community as voted by the people. Presented by the Bradenton Herald, the Bradenton’s Best contest is designed to engage the local community in celebrating the very best in over 225 categories. Neal Land & Neighborhoods, a Manatee and Sarasota-based community developer, broke ground on this new community in Parrish in early 2020. Since then, the community has grown with the help of seven home builder partners and expertise of its land development team led by John A. Neal, president of the land development firm.

