10 fun things to do in Sarasota

Sarasota has always been a visitor hot spot, but its status as a tourist magnet seems to have only grown in the past few years. If you're recently moved to the area, expect friends for a week or two or are spending your hard-earned cash on a beach vacation, you might...
From scavenger hunts to hiking practice to Swedish fartlek, here are some great ways to up the ante on your walking game. Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, walking for fitness has become even more popular than it was before. Walking for even 30 minutes per day can fulfill your average exercise needs, which has encouraged millions of people to take to their neighborhood streets and trails to improve their physical and mental health.
"When we opened the show we never imagined Buddy's music and story would still be rocking stages and entertaining audiences around the world, week-in, week-out over 25 years later." [The Dish] This Above All: To Hamlet's Avocado Toast be True. Kevin Allen, kevin.allen@srqme.com. If anything could rouse Shakespeare’s Hamlet from...
Parrish, Fla. – (July 19, 2022) – North River Ranch, the flagship, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, has won Gold in Bradenton’s Best Awards, taking the title of Best Master-Planned Community as voted by the people. Presented by the Bradenton Herald, the Bradenton’s Best contest is designed to engage the local community in celebrating the very best in over 225 categories. Neal Land & Neighborhoods, a Manatee and Sarasota-based community developer, broke ground on this new community in Parrish in early 2020. Since then, the community has grown with the help of seven home builder partners and expertise of its land development team led by John A. Neal, president of the land development firm.
A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Raymond and Patricia Testa, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15906 Kendleshire Terrace to Brian and Shayna Gilchrist, of Bradenton, for $2,215,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,959 square feet of living area. It sold for $920,000 in 2019.
Chocolate is in the blood of those who live in Sarasota, FL. If there were a Chocolate Hall of Fame, then Sarasota would be proud to say that it has a fair share of stardom in this industry. But where do you start when looking for some of the best chocolates in Sarasota?
Steve Mountcastle, the co-owner of Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Bradenton, figured it was time to deliver to Lakewood Ranch. No, not by driving his desserts there but by opening another Jeremiah's Italian Ice franchise. Mountcastle said he was getting several Lakewood Ranch residents who made the drive to visit his...
A word of advice, don’t skip breakfast on your trip to Clearwater. From longtime local favorites to upscale joints, there’s no shortage of exceptional breakfast spots in this town. And, guess what?. We’ve rounded up the can’t-miss early morning spots that guarantee to give you the best breakfast...
Let’s be frank (pun intended). Somedays, nothing soothes the savage beast like a simple hot dog. Lucky for 727area, we’ve got gourmet dogs, classic Chicago, and chili chompers perfect for Sunday funday baseball and every day you hear the dogs bark! Find them all on our list of the best hot dogs in St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
Pilots of two- and four-wheel vehicles crossing the Ringling Bridge in recent days have likely noticed changes in what was formerly a bicycle-only lane on the span between downtown Sarasota and Lido Key. The Florida Department of Transportation, which funded the project, has been re-striping and re-marking the space to...
Eight dollars and 50 cents an acre. Along a busy interstate highway. Adjacent to some of the most valuable inland property along the central Gulf Coast. In this time of rapidly escalating real estate prices, that kind of deal is unheard of but not impossible if you’re planning to build a tourism-generating, $130 million aquarium on 11.76 acres of formerly county-owned land between The Mall at University Town Center and Nathan Benderson Park.
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — While an overcast sky didn't make for the nicest beach weather Tuesday morning, at least visitors had an interesting view when a waterspout appeared!. A far-offshore shower produced the waterspout around 10 a.m. – not far from the Longboat Key area, according to the National Weather Service. A storm report noted it was about four miles west of the coast.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools are looking for motivated, hard-working individuals to join their team. There are multiple positions available with retirement plans with district matching. Positions range from 186-day, 220-day and 240-days per year. Employees will receive all federal holidays off and additional time off for Winter...
For decades, residents, business owners and city officials have desperately sought solutions for the vast accumulation of beach sand adjacent to the John’s Pass Village and boardwalk in Madeira Beach. Help is supposed to be on the way as Gov. Ron DeSantis included $1.5 million in funding for a...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eight Tampa Bay area ice cream shops made Yelp’s list of the top 25 ice cream spots in Florida, released ahead of National Ice Cream Day. To determine the best in the state, Yelp ranked spots using many factors, including the total volume and ratings of review between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pattern shift brought about by a wind shift will change our rainfall pattern for several days. Our winds will blow southwest to the west off Gulf waters through Wednesday. That will pump up humidity and favor a coastal shower or two in the morning before the showers are pushed inland in the afternoon with a stronger sea breeze.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After opening its doors in November 2021, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice has welcomed the 100th baby delivered. Benjamin Anthony Moran was born on July 16 at 9:39 p.m. to proud parents Miranda Weese and Kevin Moran. This is the family’s second child, and Benjamin will join his 6-year-old big brother Aiden at home in Englewood.
This July, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a law that allows municipalities to restrict or ban cigarette smoking on city-owned beaches or parks. Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!
Although Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is one of the many hospitals across the country that experiences nursing shortages, help is on the way. In August, Arizona College of Nursing will begin to address that shortage in Florida by opening a campus, its 12th overall, in the Cooper Creek Office Building in University Park.
Total new home sales among the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities declined by 18% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same time period last year. Supply chain issues and inadequate new home inventory have continued to pose problems for developers, as price increases and interest rate hikes have begun to impact traffic from potential buyers in recent months.
The East Bradenton Woman’s Club held a 100th Anniversary(1922-2022) Celebration on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Terra Ceia Bay Country Club in Palmetto, Florida. Club members and invited guest were Welcomed by Club President, Johncyna McRae and enjoyed a program, Chaired by Dr. Patricia Grimsley that included an inspirational essay by Chaplain, Joann Surrency, the history of the club and a candle light Tribute to the club’s Triumphant Members by Club Secretary, Deborah Thomas and a formal Tribute & poem to our Founders by Club Vice President, Dr. Patricia Griimsley. The occasion was given by Jacqueline Lewis and music was provided by Valerie Bowden.
Comments / 0