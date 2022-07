SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In San Mateo County, police officers in the city of San Mateo can now listen to 911 calls in real time. Traditionally, when someone dials 911, that call goes to a dispatcher who then contacts first responder with what they need to know. In the city of San Mateo, […]

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO