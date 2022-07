Less than sixty miles south of some of Connecticut’s most popular beaches, lifeguards and local police are on heightened alert for sharks along Long Island’s south shore. Despite the proximity of a string of shark attacks that have injured five beachgoers from Jones Beach to Fire Island, however, experts say that the relatively shallow and enclosed waters of Long Island Sound should leave swimmers in Connecticut with little to worry about — even if local shark populations are on the rise.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO