To celebrate Atari‘s 50th anniversary, the LEGO Group has unveiled the LEGO Atari 2600, a recreation of the iconic console. The LEGO Atari 2600 set was revealed today (July 19) and will be available from August 1 on the LEGO Store for £209. The main console, which is based on the 1980 four-switch revision of the Atari, is black and orange and features recreated toggles and buttons, as well as an open mechanism. It also comes with a buildable Joystick that moves and can attach to the console.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 HOURS AGO