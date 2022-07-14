ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Oneida County to spend $500K to fix drainage issue at Griffiss International Airport

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago

The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted unanimously Wednesday to spend half a million dollars to fix drainage problems at a hanger building at Griffiss International Airport in Rome that led to environmental harm in 2017 and a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) consent order.

According to a June 3 letter to the Board by Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr., the DEC notified the county that the drainage in Hangar Bay 6 in Building 101 was not sufficient or up to code.

The interior drainage is connected with the outside storm water collection and, as a result, a release of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) in 2017 caused environmental harm, Picente said.

The DEC went on to issue a consent order to separate the pipping to ensure the foam would no longer get into the storm water collection system.

The county said the issue was immediately addressed in 2017 and there has not been an issue with it since.

Premiere Aviation was in the building at the time and the Griffiss Local Development Corporation owned the building. Premiere has since left the building and the county has taken ownership.

The county said nothing had gone on in the building since Premiere left and the move to address the problem was undertaken now because some people have shown interest in utilizing the building.

“I believe these improvements should be made to comply with the consent order,” Picente wrote in the letter. “Fortunately, it is believed there will be a surplus in the sales tax accounts due to inflation, etc., which will be able to fund this.”

On Wednesday, the Board voted to establish Capital Project H-648 Griffiss – Hanger 101 Bay 6 Drainage and transferred $500,000 to it from the general fund.

There was no discussion on the matter.

According to supplementation to the Board on the project, Plumley Engineering will be handling the project. The work will include a separate piping system.

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Oneida County to spend $500K to fix drainage issue at Griffiss International Airport

