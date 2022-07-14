ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Muscogee School District set to hire new HR chief, along with 5 new assistant principals

By Mark Rice
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoITa_0gfEeSSq00

Six new leaders in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) will be appointed next week if the board approves these recommendations from David Lewis, the superintendent:

  • Tonya Carter as MCSD’s chief human resources officer
  • Tonya Sanders as assistant principal at Gentian Elementary School
  • Adam Jones as assistant principal at Hannan Magnet Academy
  • Erika Gandy as assistant principal at Hardaway High School
  • Connie Thebaud as assistant principal at Reese Road Leadership Academy
  • Megan Hallissey as assistant principal at Waddell Elementary School

The board is scheduled to vote on the recommendations during its July 18 meeting.

Carter would be in charge of MCSD’s 5,000+ employees. The school district is second to only Fort Benning among the largest employers in the Columbus metropolitan area.

She would succeed Arleska Castillo, who was MCSD’s human resources chief from September 2019 to April 2022. Lewis told the Ledger-Enquirer that Castillo left to become an independent consultant. Her LinkedIn page shows she now works in New York as the employee and labor relations manager for Diageo, a multinational alcoholic beverage company.

According to the school board meeting’s agenda and attached resumes, here are the background information about Carter and the assistant principal candidates:

Tonya Carter

Carter has 25 years of experience in human resources, including as a human resources director for talent and inclusion at CORT Business Services, a rental furniture company in Chantilly, Virginia. She was CORT’s senior group human resources manager from 2012-18.

Her previous positions are: human resources manager for organizational development and training at United States Enrichment Corporation in Bethesda, Maryland, 2008-12; various roles at General Motors in Detroit, Michigan, 1998-2008; manufacturing supervisor at GM in Saginaw, Michigan, 1996-98; and various officer roles in active, reserve and National Guard duty with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 1989-2004.

Carter is a Society for Human Resource Management senior certified professional. She earned a master’s degree in organizational development from Oakland University and a bachelor’s degree in general engineering from the U.S. Military Academy.

Lewis explained why he chose Carter out of the 16 applicants and five candidates he interviewed:

“She is an experienced and successful human resources professional with a breadth and depth of experience with large, complex organizations in all areas of human resources to include training, talent acquisition and management, organizational development, employee relations, diversity and inclusion, leadership development and coaching,” Lewis said in an email to the L-E. “As a leader, she has a strong record of building highly effective teams that deliver great results for the organization and its employees.”

Tonya Sanders

Sanders has been an educator for 20 years, all in MCSD, including since 2015 as a federal programs specialist for the district.

Her previous positions are: academic coach at Dorothy Height Elementary School (2014-15), Cusseta Road Elementary School (2013-14) and Rothschild Leadership Academy (2009-13); math teacher at Rothschild (2005-09); and teacher at Hannan Magnet Academy (2001-05).

Sanders received all her higher education from Columbus State University. She earned an educational leadership certification, a specialist’s degree in middle grades math, and master’s and bachelor’s degrees in middle grades math and science.

Adam Jones

Jones has been an educator for eight years, all in MCSD, including since 2021 as academic dean at Fox Elementary School.

His previous positions are: first-grade teacher at Clubview Elementary School, 2014-21; academic dean at Clubview and Blanchard Elementary School, 2019-20; assistant football coach at Hardaway High School, 2015-16; and kindergarten teacher at Clubview, 2013-14.

Jones received a certification in educational leadership from Columbus State University and gifted education from MCSD. He earned a master’s degree in early childhood education from Walden University and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from CSU.

Erika Gandy

Gandy has been an educator for eight years, all in MCSD, including since 2019 as academic dean at Arnold Magnet Academy.

Her previous positions are science teacher at Arnold, 2015-19, and Baker Middle School, 2013-15.

Gandy earned two master’s degrees from Columbus State University, one in educational leadership and one in middle grades education, and a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from Albany State University. She has endorsements in gifted education, teaching support and coaching.

Connie Thebaud

Thebaud has been an educator for 18 years, all in MCSD, including since 2019 as academic coach at Wesley Heights Elementary School.

Her previous positions are: fourth-grade teacher at Forrest Road Elementary School, 2015-19; first-grade teacher at Dorothy Height Elementary School, 2014-15; third-grade teacher at Georgetown Elementary School, 2013-14; first-grade teacher at Georgetown, 2010-13; and first-grade teacher at Benning Hills Elementary School, 2003-10.

Thebaud earned a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Columbus State University, a master’s degree in elementary education from Troy University-Phenix City and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from CSU. She has endorsements in gifted education, teacher support and coaching.

Megan Hallissey

Hallissey has been an educator for 24 years, including since 2021 as dean of students at Dorothy Height Elementary School.

Her previous positions are: district arts coordinator for Beaufort (South Carolina) County Schools, 2009-11; language arts, theater and broadcasting teacher at Hilton Head Island Middle School in Beaufort, 2010-11 and 2006-08; fifth-grade teacher at Bluffton Elementary School in Beaufort, 2008-09; grades 4-5 theater teacher at Evanston (Illinois) Elementary School, 2005-06; grades K-5 part-time theater teacher at 11 schools in North Shore, Illinois, 2002-05; and teacher for ages 3-6 at Montessori School of Lake Forest, Illinois, 1997-99.

She has also worked in higher education as an assistant professor of middle level education (grades 4-8) at Columbus State University, 2017-21; clinical supervisor for early childhood pre-service teachers at Southern Illinois University, 2015-17; teaching assistant in early childhood education at SIU, 2013-17; and adjunct instructor of early childhood education at Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort, 2009-11.

Hallissey earned a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Southern Illinois University, principal administrative certification from Drexel University, a master’s degree in elementary education with middle school endorsements from DePaul University and a bachelor’s degree in communications (theater major) from Northwestern University.

Comments / 0

Related
wrbl.com

“I hope people remember him as a really sweet individual”; Community members honor fallen deputy with memorial ride in Alabama

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Grieving community members gathered at Lafayette Courthouse Square on Saturday for the memorial ride in honor of fallen Chambers County Deputy Sheriff, J’mar Abel. The ride was organized by the Fuller Memorial Benefit Group, a non-profit fundraising organization. Abel was killed nearly a month...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Muscogee County, GA
Government
State
Maryland State
County
Muscogee County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Education
State
Illinois State
Local
Georgia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Georgia Government
nomadlawyer.org

Columbus: Top 7 Best Budget Hotels in Columbus, Georgia

This charming city has a lot to offer you and your friends, including a variety of museums, beautiful gardens, captivating theatres, eye-catching galleries, eye-catching art galleries and awe-inspiring historical sites. Columbus, Georgia. The original inhabitants were the Creek Indians. In 1828, the city Columbus, named after Christopher Columbus, was established....
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Volunteers help refurbish home for single mother in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A group of volunteers from Idaho are in southwest Georgia right now to help a mother and her four kids move into an affordable home. Some of the people working on a home spend almost the entire day Thursday traveling to get here. And they’ll spend two days working on this home, to get as much work done as they can.
AMERICUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul University#Magnet School#Bluffton University#Drexel University#Muscogee School District#Mcsd#Gentian Elementary School#Hannan Magnet Academy#Waddell Elementary School#Cort Business Services
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for missing juvenile

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is requesting public assistance locating a missing female juvenile. According to the police department, Kalli Jones, 16, of Columbus, Georgia, was reported missing from Celia Drive on July 1, around 3 a.m. Jones was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with...
WRBL News 3

10U Northern All-Stars celebrate State Championship

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 10U Northern All-Stars completed a crazy comeback to win the State Championship over the Smyrna All-Stars 11-10 on Wednesday night. Thursday evening the baseball players and the families finally got to unwind and celebrate with a pool party! For these baseball players reaching the mountain top is something they won’t […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Eyewitness at deadly Columbus weekend shooting speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friends and family are honoring the life of a 26-year-old Columbus woman murdered this past weekend. Police say, Sybearria Paige - a mother of four children- was gunned down at a pool party. They say it resulted from an ongoing feud between her and another woman,...
COLUMBUS, GA
unionspringsherald.com

Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County

A moonshine still in Bullock County is now out of business. Thirty barrels of mash and a vat full of distilled moonshine were found and destroyed by the Pike County and Bullock County Sheriff’s Offices last week. The still was located about two miles down a dirt road off...
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
1K+
Followers
59
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy