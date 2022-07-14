Muscogee School District set to hire new HR chief, along with 5 new assistant principals

Six new leaders in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) will be appointed next week if the board approves these recommendations from David Lewis, the superintendent:

Tonya Carter as MCSD’s chief human resources officer

Tonya Sanders as assistant principal at Gentian Elementary School

Adam Jones as assistant principal at Hannan Magnet Academy

Erika Gandy as assistant principal at Hardaway High School

Connie Thebaud as assistant principal at Reese Road Leadership Academy

Megan Hallissey as assistant principal at Waddell Elementary School

The board is scheduled to vote on the recommendations during its July 18 meeting.

Carter would be in charge of MCSD’s 5,000+ employees. The school district is second to only Fort Benning among the largest employers in the Columbus metropolitan area.

She would succeed Arleska Castillo, who was MCSD’s human resources chief from September 2019 to April 2022. Lewis told the Ledger-Enquirer that Castillo left to become an independent consultant. Her LinkedIn page shows she now works in New York as the employee and labor relations manager for Diageo, a multinational alcoholic beverage company.

According to the school board meeting’s agenda and attached resumes, here are the background information about Carter and the assistant principal candidates:

Tonya Carter

Carter has 25 years of experience in human resources, including as a human resources director for talent and inclusion at CORT Business Services, a rental furniture company in Chantilly, Virginia. She was CORT’s senior group human resources manager from 2012-18.

Her previous positions are: human resources manager for organizational development and training at United States Enrichment Corporation in Bethesda, Maryland, 2008-12; various roles at General Motors in Detroit, Michigan, 1998-2008; manufacturing supervisor at GM in Saginaw, Michigan, 1996-98; and various officer roles in active, reserve and National Guard duty with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 1989-2004.

Carter is a Society for Human Resource Management senior certified professional. She earned a master’s degree in organizational development from Oakland University and a bachelor’s degree in general engineering from the U.S. Military Academy.

Lewis explained why he chose Carter out of the 16 applicants and five candidates he interviewed:

“She is an experienced and successful human resources professional with a breadth and depth of experience with large, complex organizations in all areas of human resources to include training, talent acquisition and management, organizational development, employee relations, diversity and inclusion, leadership development and coaching,” Lewis said in an email to the L-E. “As a leader, she has a strong record of building highly effective teams that deliver great results for the organization and its employees.”

Tonya Sanders

Sanders has been an educator for 20 years, all in MCSD, including since 2015 as a federal programs specialist for the district.

Her previous positions are: academic coach at Dorothy Height Elementary School (2014-15), Cusseta Road Elementary School (2013-14) and Rothschild Leadership Academy (2009-13); math teacher at Rothschild (2005-09); and teacher at Hannan Magnet Academy (2001-05).

Sanders received all her higher education from Columbus State University. She earned an educational leadership certification, a specialist’s degree in middle grades math, and master’s and bachelor’s degrees in middle grades math and science.

Adam Jones

Jones has been an educator for eight years, all in MCSD, including since 2021 as academic dean at Fox Elementary School.

His previous positions are: first-grade teacher at Clubview Elementary School, 2014-21; academic dean at Clubview and Blanchard Elementary School, 2019-20; assistant football coach at Hardaway High School, 2015-16; and kindergarten teacher at Clubview, 2013-14.

Jones received a certification in educational leadership from Columbus State University and gifted education from MCSD. He earned a master’s degree in early childhood education from Walden University and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from CSU.

Erika Gandy

Gandy has been an educator for eight years, all in MCSD, including since 2019 as academic dean at Arnold Magnet Academy.

Her previous positions are science teacher at Arnold, 2015-19, and Baker Middle School, 2013-15.

Gandy earned two master’s degrees from Columbus State University, one in educational leadership and one in middle grades education, and a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from Albany State University. She has endorsements in gifted education, teaching support and coaching.

Connie Thebaud

Thebaud has been an educator for 18 years, all in MCSD, including since 2019 as academic coach at Wesley Heights Elementary School.

Her previous positions are: fourth-grade teacher at Forrest Road Elementary School, 2015-19; first-grade teacher at Dorothy Height Elementary School, 2014-15; third-grade teacher at Georgetown Elementary School, 2013-14; first-grade teacher at Georgetown, 2010-13; and first-grade teacher at Benning Hills Elementary School, 2003-10.

Thebaud earned a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Columbus State University, a master’s degree in elementary education from Troy University-Phenix City and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from CSU. She has endorsements in gifted education, teacher support and coaching.

Megan Hallissey

Hallissey has been an educator for 24 years, including since 2021 as dean of students at Dorothy Height Elementary School.

Her previous positions are: district arts coordinator for Beaufort (South Carolina) County Schools, 2009-11; language arts, theater and broadcasting teacher at Hilton Head Island Middle School in Beaufort, 2010-11 and 2006-08; fifth-grade teacher at Bluffton Elementary School in Beaufort, 2008-09; grades 4-5 theater teacher at Evanston (Illinois) Elementary School, 2005-06; grades K-5 part-time theater teacher at 11 schools in North Shore, Illinois, 2002-05; and teacher for ages 3-6 at Montessori School of Lake Forest, Illinois, 1997-99.

She has also worked in higher education as an assistant professor of middle level education (grades 4-8) at Columbus State University, 2017-21; clinical supervisor for early childhood pre-service teachers at Southern Illinois University, 2015-17; teaching assistant in early childhood education at SIU, 2013-17; and adjunct instructor of early childhood education at Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort, 2009-11.

Hallissey earned a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Southern Illinois University, principal administrative certification from Drexel University, a master’s degree in elementary education with middle school endorsements from DePaul University and a bachelor’s degree in communications (theater major) from Northwestern University.