Worcester, MA

A conversation across the decades ... Worcester musicians discuss the local artists who influenced them

worcestermag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs music scenes go, Worcester is kind of interesting. Not as big as, say, Boston, but big enough that there’s a diversity of artists, in any number of genres. The scene has produced several generations now of exceptionally talented musicians, but as nothing happens in a vacuum, we asked a wide...

www.worcestermag.com

City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
Live 95.9

Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Killed in Worcester Double Shooting

A woman is dead and another woman is injured following a shooting at a neighborhood in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday. Police responded to the area of Cambridge Street shortly after 7 p.m. following a report of gunshots. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston Magazine

Take the MBTA to These Five Local Swimming Holes near Boston

Going for a dip is only a bus, train, or commuter rail ride away. It’s hot. It’s humid. And sitting in hours of traffic to go to a crowded Cape beach is only going to make it worse. Luckily, you don’t need to look any farther than the...
BOSTON, MA
#Music Industry#Lead Guitar#Musicians#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Jerkus Circus
westernmassnews.com

Belchertown woman attacked by fisher last month shares experience

Belchertown, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A viewer reached out to our Western Mass News, wondering how the Belchertown woman who was attacked by a Fisher, commonly called a “fisher cat” was doing. we caught up with Kelly Sullivan - who is now hopeful for a full recovery. “I’m trying to...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Trip On A Tankful: The Ecotarium in Worcester offers an out-of-this-world experience

A visit to the Ecotarium's planetarium offers a trip out of this world while never leaving Worcester. "They will get a trip to outer space, into the universe," said Public Programs Coordinator Rachel Quinby. "They'll really get kind of an immersive experience with the surround sound, beautiful state of the art graphics. They'll kind of get to take a trip where only a few men and women have gone before."
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police arrest fugitive wanted for 2 Boston stabbings, fatal Philadelphia shooting

BOSTON — Police arrested a dangerous fugitive Thursday night who was wanted in connection for multiple crimes in Boston and a homicide in Philadelphia. According to Boston Police, Wagner Tejada-Pena was arrested in Lawrence just before 11:30 p.m., after authorities say Tejada-Pena had a warrant out for his arrest for murder out of Philadelphia after he allegedly shot and killed a random victim on June 21, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
thebentmusket.com

Boston Globe: Robert Kraft in talks with Everett Mayor over possible stadium site

The Boston Globe dropped an article on Friday night that will surely intrigue New England Revolution fans. Matt Stout and Andrea Estes wrote that the Massachusetts House passed legislation on Thursday that could clear the way for Robert Kraft to build a soccer stadium for the Revolution on a waterfront property steps from the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Iconic Chinese restaurant Salem Lowe will close

The North Shore eatery had a long run of over 50 years. Salem Lowe, the North Shore Chinese restaurant located in Salem Willows Park, will close its door for good following dinner on August 14, making this summer the popular restaurant’s last. The neighborhood spot has been in business for over 50 years.
SALEM, MA

