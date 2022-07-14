Driver rescued from car upside down in Wendell creek

Wake County, N.C. — A small business owner in Wake County said his work trailer and his truck were broken into - in a span of 2 weeks. Daniel Hayes with Diamond Mobile Detailing told WRAL News the trailer was stolen last Thursday and about 6,000 dollars worth of equipment was taken. The trailer was recovered Sunday morning, but the owner said the damage will be hard to repair.

