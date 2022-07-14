ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver rescued from car upside down in Wendell creek

 4 days ago
Wendell, N.C. — Troopers told WRAL News speed was likely a factor after a car ended up in a creek off Poole Road in Wendell late Wednesday night. The...

The News & Observer

One hospitalized after train collision in Durham

A man remained hospitalized Sunday after his car collided with a train and slid down an embankment in northwest Durham, police and neighbors said. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive, according to police. The impact pushed the car off...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured after train crash in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man is in the hospital Saturday night after his vehicle collided with a train in Durham. Police said it happened near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said no one on the train was hurt, but...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Police looking into train collision in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police said the collision happened near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Photographer: Brad Simmons.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Wake County business owner says truck broken into, trailer stolen in span of 2 weeks

Wake County, N.C. — A small business owner in Wake County said his work trailer and his truck were broken into - in a span of 2 weeks. Daniel Hayes with Diamond Mobile Detailing told WRAL News the trailer was stolen last Thursday and about 6,000 dollars worth of equipment was taken. The trailer was recovered Sunday morning, but the owner said the damage will be hard to repair.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Highway Patrol: Troopers pursued 9-year-old driving vehicle

KNIGHTDALE, NC (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers pursued a 9-year-old behind the wheel of a vehicle east of the state capital on Thursday. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports patrol spokesman Sgt. Christopher Knox said troopers were alerted that a 9-year-old had “taken a motor vehicle” and was driving on Old Milburnie Road in Knightdale, east of Raleigh.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL

One killed in early morning Fayetteville crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police said two cars collided at the intersection of Raeford Road and Hoke Loop Road. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. Photographer:...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man found shot in car along I-885 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting along Interstate 885 in Durham on Sunday morning. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on I-885 north near the Ellis Road exit. Officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham cyclist dies after hit-and-run crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham cyclist has died following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police say a bicyclist was struck by a gray or silver 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta in the 2300 block of Guess Road. Officers later announced Omari Newsome, 33, was...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

‘Top tier’ teen driving program rolls into Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday dozens of drivers were practicing all sorts of stops and turns, as the B.R.A.K.E.S. teen driving program rolled its way into Raleigh. “This is not synonymous to driver’s ed — this is your next, top-tier driving school,” said Michael Baker, an instructor with the program.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A child is dead after a moped accident in Ayden on Monday. The Ayden Police Department says at about 6:55 p.m. Monday, two children on a moped ran the stop sign at the intersection of Planters and M.L.K. Jr. streets and crashed into a vehicle that was on M.L.K. Jr. Street.
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Arrest made after Snow Hill stabbing

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Snow Hill Police Department made an arrest Sunday in connection to a stabbing that injured one person. Ramziddin Muwwakkil was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed under a $25,000 bond. SHPD and Green County Sheriff’s Office...
SNOW HILL, NC
