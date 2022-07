Another Alexandria resident has died from Covid, and cases continue to steadily increase. As of Monday (July 18), there are 38,174 reported cases, an increase of 540 cases since this time last week. The seven-day average of new cases is now 77.1, up from 70.9, and the seven-day positivity rate for Covid tests is now 19.2%, up from 17.4%.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO