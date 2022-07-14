Is Cracking Your Knuckles Actually Bad For You?

Shot of an adorable little boy having a shake with fiber supplements at home. Dietary fiber does a whole lot of good for kids’ bodies while having next to no downsides. Found in fruits, veggies, whole grains, legumes, and nuts, this prebiotic helps move food through their digestive system, curtails blood-sugar spikes, prevents constipation, and keeps kids pooping regularly. Fiber also fills bellies faster than empty carbs to keep kids from overeating, and certain types of fiber promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut. So, yes, dietary fiber is crucial to health. Don’t reach for a fiber supplement just yet. While it’s hard to get enough fiber (more on that below), few pediatric nutritionists recommend supplements. No one said getting enough fiber would be easy.
