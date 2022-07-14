ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Cracking Your Knuckles Actually Bad For You?

If you crack your knuckles, you’re far from alone — approximately half of the population enjoys popping their joints regularly, be it their hands or their feet, surveys show. Although this habit can be satisfying for some, knuckle-cracking has gotten a bad rap over the years — particularly because of the...

Fatherly

Attachment Theory Is All Wrong. Here’s What The Science Really Says.

People with insecure, anxious, disorganized attachment styles can rest easy. The science behind the 60-year-old theory of infant attachment is vanishingly thin and being dismissed by an increasingly large body of psychology researchers and clinicians, such as Judith Rich Harris and Tiffany Field. But how has the theory, which states that the first attachment style a child experiences will stick with them for life, persisted among parents and professionals for so long?
SCIENCE
Fatherly

Inattentive ADHD Is A Quiet Crisis That’s Leaving Girls Behind

With some 9.4% of all children and 4.4% of adults in the U.S. diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, you would think the signs of ADHD would be well known by now. And in many cases they are: Fidgety, squirmy, noisy, and rambunctious kids who have a hard time waiting for their turn; adults that can’t sit still through work and seem to jump first, think later. The reality: This is but a sliver of the disorder. A huge swatch of neurodivergent kids and adults with inattentive ADHD break the stereotype. Quiet, spacey, and withdrawn are ways to describe these folks. Their symptoms differ, but they suffer from the same genetic psychiatric disorder — and similarly need the attention their rambunctious brethren are receiving.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

Is it okay to give kids fiber supplements? It's complicated.

Shot of an adorable little boy having a shake with fiber supplements at home. Dietary fiber does a whole lot of good for kids’ bodies while having next to no downsides. Found in fruits, veggies, whole grains, legumes, and nuts, this prebiotic helps move food through their digestive system, curtails blood-sugar spikes, prevents constipation, and keeps kids pooping regularly. Fiber also fills bellies faster than empty carbs to keep kids from overeating, and certain types of fiber promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut. So, yes, dietary fiber is crucial to health. Don’t reach for a fiber supplement just yet. While it’s hard to get enough fiber (more on that below), few pediatric nutritionists recommend supplements. No one said getting enough fiber would be easy.
KIDS
Fatherly

Is Melatonin Safe For Kids And Does It Really Help Them Sleep?

Bedtime just isn’t what it used to be. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, daily routines of old are still a distant dream, and nights are no better. For some kids — already notoriously finicky sleepers — the isolation, uncertainty, and restrictiveness of life during the pandemic has led to new or worsening sleep issues that mimic those now experienced by nearly half of adults. A June meta-analysis of 16 studies concluded that “the prevalence of sleep problems in children and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic is alarming” — 49% of the children surveyed failed to sleep for the number of hours recommended for their age groups.
KIDS
Fatherly

Is The Occasional Glass Of Wine During Pregnancy Really So Bad?

It’s common knowledge that drinking any sort of alcohol regularly during pregnancy is ill-advised and potentially harmful for the baby. But when it comes to more moderate consumption, like occasionally drinking wine while pregnant, expectations get blurrier. Can pregnant women drink wine? This question cannot be answered lightly, especially when there is a risk of alcohol passing to the baby via the umbilical cord, potentially causing miscarriage, stillbirth, preterm birth, and any number of lifelong physical, behavioral, and cognitive challenges for the child.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fatherly

The Only 3-Month Milestones That Matter

Baby developmental milestones aren’t fixed or absolute — they’re more like waypoints, marking the course of typical infant development. Some 3-month-old babies may reach typical milestones early, while arriving at other milestones late. Some babies may skip certain milestones altogether. Instead of worrying about specifics regarding what to expect for 3-month milestones, parents should remember that milestones are generalized markers, not definite checkpoints. When parents look at their 3-month-old as a whole person instead of a set of skills that need to be measured, everyone benefits.
KIDS
Fatherly

What To Make Of The Dreaded Faint Line On A Pregnancy Test

Couples hoping for a positive pregnancy test can have their patience tested while waiting for results — even if the wait is as short as one minute for some home tests. And when the result does show, there’s always the fear of false positives, false negatives, and faint lines on the pregnancy test. So it’s helpful for couples to understand what home pregnancy tests are actually measuring and how sophisticated they’ve become since their first appearance 60 years ago. Because understanding how pregnancy tests work can help couples read them correctly and boost confidence in a positive pregnancy test result.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fatherly

When Can You Pierce A Baby’s Ears?

Baby ear piercing is a common practice across many cultures. However, organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend that parents wait until children are old enough to make the decision for themselves before piercing their baby’s ears. When cultural values come into conflict with professional consensus, it can be hard to navigate. So when can you pierce a baby’s ears? And is it even safe to pierce a newborn‘s ears? There are a few key factors to consider.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

How to Build An Insane Backyard Slip-And-Slide In 3 Easy Steps

At their best, slip-and-slides are exhilarating, fast, safe, and fun, the perfect way to keep kids cool on a hot summer day — there’s nothing better than having a water slide set up in the backyard. The problem, of course, as most parents quickly learn, is that most store-bought Slip ’N Slides are either just way too short or too cheaply made to last the summer. In fact, most are so thin, they tend to fall apart after only a couple slips and slides. For summer 2021, what you need is a homemade slip-and-slide, built to your specifications and ready to go in under an hour.
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

How To Rock A Baby To Sleep Safely And Easily

Knowing how to rock a baby to sleep is an essential skill for parents of newborns. If newborns seem high maintenance, it’s because they are, but the reason they demand to be rocked to sleep is rooted in evolution. A human baby’s time in the womb isn’t enough to get them to a place of relative developmental independence once they are born. Most mammals are born ready to be much more independent than humans. But we evolved with relatively small pelvises, and if babies spent any more time in the womb, their heads would be too big to get through the birth canal. So babies are born small enough to emerge from their mothers safely and consequently entirely dependent on others.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fatherly

How To Get Rid Of Dandruff, According To A Dermatologist

You put so much effort into getting a great haircut, but then flaking from your scalp ruins the look. You’re not alone with this issue. Dandruff is actually common — about half of adults have it. And although dandruff is harmless, it can still be a total inconvenience. Not only is it unsightly, but it can also be incredibly itchy — and, yes, itching at it too much could lead to hair loss. But what causes dandruff in the first place?
SKIN CARE
Fatherly

Could Nature Cure ADHD? Attention Restoration Theory Says Yes.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates over 6 million American children have been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Since 1997 there has been a 5 percent increase in diagnosis based on parental reports. And of those children diagnosed about 62 percent take some form of medication to control symptoms. But contemporary research into Attention Restoration Theory (ART) is suggesting a future of ADHD treatment without drugs for many children. All it could require is more exposure to nature.
SCIENCE
Fatherly

Going Gray Early? Blame Your Kids.

Going gray is mostly timing and genetics. On average, most people who carry the genes to go gray will do so on 50% of their head by the time they’re 50. Become a parent at 30? By the time you send the kids to college, you’ll be graying. Or maybe sooner. The very act of parenting — the sleep-deprived, stress-inducing, 18-year roller coaster ride that we go through — may indeed be to blame for an early onset of gray hair. A new study finds a link between certain types of stress and going gray. In other words, if you have a brood at home, it might be time to lean into the whole silver fox thing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fatherly

Are Big-Headed Babies Smarter?

Among the many things that expectant parents hope for in a newborn is, a big head — maybe not so much at birth, but shortly thereafter. A big-headed baby is stereotypically interpreted as one that possesses intelligence, growth, and good genes (a popular notion no doubt encouraged by people with big heads), so it doesn’t take long for new parents to start wondering how their newborn’s head circumference stacks up against the average head size. New parents in particular are helpless in the face of child-related percentiles and metrics. So when my son’s first checkup revealed that his head circumference was solidly 50th percentile, I was shaken. Our pediatrician, unable to console me, resolved to never again show me raw growth data.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

Chill Out, Developmental Milestones Don’t Work Like You Think They Do

Developmental milestones — rolling over, babbling, transitioning to solid food, mastering a pincer grasp — are a huge source of anxiety for parents. Every parent wants to know that their kid is developing in a healthy way. Unfortunately, baby milestones are neither an effective way to measure cognitive growth nor particularly helpful to parents when obsessed over.
KIDS
Fatherly

The Case Against Wanting, Having, Or Getting Six-Pack Abs

Forget everything you’ve read about the perfect abs workout, and abandon your dreams of a chiseled six-pack. You don’t need well-defined abs to be attractive, and the journey from flabby dad to sculpted Adonis is likely to leave you less healthy than when the six-pack was in the freezer. Six-packs require you to a) work out those abs until they’re sculpted, and b) restrict calories and lose body fat until you can actually see the muscle. Doing so can compromise your health, from a higher risk of injuries to mental health issues.
WORKOUTS
