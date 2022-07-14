ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strikes by Bus Workers Suspended After New Pay Offer

Planned strikes by hundreds of bus workers have been...

Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
Bloomberg

JPMorgan Must Face Trial Over Former Worker’s Retaliation Claims

JPMorgan Chase & Co. must face a trial over claims by a former vice president in its anti-corruption unit that she was marginalized, mistreated and fired from the bank for complaining about compliance failures. US District Judge Jed Rakoff on Tuesday denied the bank’s request for a pre-trial ruling dismissing...
