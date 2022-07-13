ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, ME

Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections – Summer Sweets

By Sue Granholm
visitfreeport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur classic Summer Gift Box is packaged for gifting! Send to...

www.visitfreeport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northforker.com

Dream Day: Summertime fun in Ogunquit, Maine

8 A.M. Start with breakfast at The Omelette Factory on Main Street. It’s been part of the Ogunquit community for nearly four decades. In addition to a whopping 43 omelette options, there are plenty of other breakfast favorites, too, from pancakes to french toast. 10 A.M. It’s beach time!...
OGUNQUIT, ME
lcnme.com

Owners Announce King Eider’s Sale

King Eider’s Pub has been sold. The landmark location at the center of Damariscotta will formally change hands Friday, Aug. 2. After almost 20 years of operation, owners Todd and Sarah Maurer and Jed and Cynthia Weiss understand the pub’s significance to the community. With great pleasure they have handed over ownership to two young men who have been part of the pub for many years.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
102.9 WBLM

30 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Maine

From casual to you are going all out, we've got you covered. Every date is different, but most revolve around food. Lucky for us, we live in the foodiest of states. Italian-themed restaurants popped up as the most suggested, but there is Thai, Japanese, French, and even a vegetarian restaurant. Whether you want a casual night on the town or a fancy schmancy night - Maine has the restaurant. A lot of the choices you'll find in Portland. After all, Portland IS the mecca for all things food. So many great choices. I'm sure we didn't cover them all and if you have a special place to take your special person, let us know!
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, ME
State
Maine State
Freeport, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
94.9 HOM

HomeGoods Set to Open New Store in Biddeford, Maine, This Fall

As Biddeford continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in Maine, that growth is attracting more than just youthful residents looking to escape Portland prices and a few more tourism dollars. It's also attracting new restaurants and retail to the area. According to the Saco Bay News, HomeGoods, one of the fastest-growing retail chains in America, is planning to expand and open a new store in Biddeford later this year.
Kool AM

Old Navy Announces New Store in Waterville, Maine

In a time when a waning pandemic and rising inflation have made the future of brick and mortar retail uncertain, it's reassuring to see major retailers continuing to expand their geographic footprint, especially in the Pine Tree State. The JFK Plaza, situated off of Kennedy Memorial Drive, is already home...
WATERVILLE, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Sweets
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17th

It's time for another busy weekend with plenty of events going on around the state of Maine. Grab your sunglasses and suntan lotion and get ready to have some fun this weekend. I have some events for you to check out, so have fun and enjoy the weekend!
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Native American tribes gather for 18th annual Wells Beach Pow wow

WELLS, Maine — People from many different Native American tribes gathered for the 18th Annual Wells Beach Pow wow at Wells Beach Harbor on Saturday. The two-day event is organized by the New Hampshire Intertribal Native American Council. The pow wow includes traditional dancing, drumming and storytelling as well...
WELLS, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save Money

Lobsters won't be as expensive as you think.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. There’s no denying that prices for just about everything are skyrocketing. Whether at the grocery store or at the gas station, both consumers and businesses are feeling the pinch in their pocketbooks. Businesses often are hit with higher prices, and in turn, raise prices on customers in order to make up for this difference, and yet businesses can only raise prices so much before customers simply stop shopping with them. One local restaurant has watched prices increase dramatically, and yet instead of waiting around for prices to only surge higher, it decided to be proactive.
PHOENIX, AZ
visitfreeport.com

Desert of Maine – Desert Tent

New this year is our 20’x40′ frame tent overlooking the dunes! We use this tent primarily for Birthday Parties, but it is also perfect for adult parties, music, or meetings!. ​*Seating for 72 people. *Coolers, ice, tables, chairs, place settings included. *Large TV available for presentations. *Sidewalls available...
FREEPORT, ME
Q97.9

How Do You Really Pronounce ‘Chebeague’ Island?

It’s fairly easy to spot the difference between a local Mainer and a tourist based on pronunciations of different words. For example, I grew up in Yarmouth, which we Mainers know is spoken as “Yar-Mith” but I’ve heard my fair share of people from near and far pronounce the town as “Yar-mouth”.
YARMOUTH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Ouch! I fell on my head!

I was helping Donna. She’s been hyper-gardening. I was wheeling a barrow full of debris, dumping it over the side, when the branches gave way and, as Howard Cosell would have said, “Down goes Barnako!”. I stopped sliding when my head rammed a tree trunk. “Brain Bleed” I...
WISCASSET, ME
94.9 HOM

This Beach On The Maine / New Hampshire Border Is A Hidden Gem

While Maine does have a few really nice sandy beaches on the coast, like Popham Beach and Old Orchard Beach, most of our beaches are a little on the rocky (gravely?) side. This is basically a rule when it comes to the beaches on our lakes and rivers. However, there...
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

Cafe Miranda, nearly as defining a Rockland landmark as the breakwater lighthouse, with its funky, neon vibe and flavors as big as the helpings, closed after 29 years in business due to the strain of kitchen-staff shortages. Liberty. At Lake St. George, Belmont Boatworks launched a prototype of the first...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy