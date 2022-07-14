ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hurtling Toward Double Digits — What Happens Now?

By John Authers
Bloomberg
 5 days ago

To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. There’s no escaping inflation. I woke up...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

ECB Is Looking More Closely at a Half-Point Hike This Week

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The European Central Bank may consider raising interest rates on Thursday by double the quarter-point it outlined just last month because of the worsening inflation backdrop, according to people familiar with the situation.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Indian Rupee Drops to Another Record Low as Foreign Funds Exit

The Indian rupee touched another record low as foreign investors continued to sell the nation’s equities. The rupee declined to as low as 80.06 per dollar on Tuesday before reversing losses to trade 0.1% higher as traders cited possible central bank intervention. The currency has been buffeted by nearly $30 billion of foreign outflows from the nation’s equities so far this year -- a record sum -- and concerns over a deteriorating current-account deficit amid elevated oil and commodity prices.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Spaces
Bloomberg

Investors Should Turn to Short-Term Bonds, DWS’s Bianco Says

Investors are “better off for now” in short-duration debt as the bond market has failed to price the risk of higher interest rates, according to David Bianco, the chief investment officer for the Americas at DWS Group, which holds about $1 trillion in assets under management. Treasury bills...
MARKETS
Bloomberg

China to Fine Didi at Least $1 Billion to End Probe, WSJ Says

China is expected to fine Didi Global Inc. more than $1 billion before wrapping up a year-long probe into the ride-hailing giant, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the issue as saying. Beijing will then allow the Chinese company to restore its main apps to mobile stores...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Airbus, Boeing Vie for Almost $21 Billion of Orders at Show

Delta Air Lines Inc. is poised to kick off the Farnborough International Airshow with orders for Boeing Co. and Airbus SE jets as sales teams for the rival planemakers race to wrap up deals worth at least $21 billion ahead of the industry’s largest trade expo. The event outside...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bloomberg

Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Ganfeng Lithium Co., China’s top producer of the material, is partnering...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Mexico City
The Associated Press

Stocks sweep higher on Wall Street as profit reports roll in

Wall Street is rallying Tuesday toward its best day in weeks as more reports pour in on how much profit companies made during the spring. The S&P 500 jumped 2.5% after a powerful tide carried all but 2% of the stocks in the index higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 679 points, or 2.2%, at 31,753, as of 2:56 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite roared 2.9% higher. Smaller company stocks also notched gains, sending the Russell 2000 index 3.3% higher. Stocks had dropped roughly 20% this year on worries about rising interest rates and high inflation, which puts an even brighter spotlight than usual on how much profit companies are making. If earnings hold up, it would provide a major support for markets. But if CEOs warn about troubles ahead, another tumble may be on the way.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Apple Joins Fellow Tech Giants in Putting a Lid on Hiring

Apple Inc. is the latest major technology company to rein in hiring and spending plans, adding to the evidence that even Silicon Valley stalwarts are worried about a recession in the coming months. The iPhone maker is looking to limit expenditures and job growth at some of its divisions, Bloomberg...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Unstoppable Dollar Risks Worsening $71 Billion Asia Stock Exodus

The dollar’s relentless rise is threatening to trigger more outflows from Asia’s emerging-market shares, spoiling hopes of the region making a comeback in the second half. A gauge of Asian currencies has slumped to its lowest in more than two years, an ominous sign for equities given their strong relationship with moves in foreign exchange. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan Index has fallen 20% as foreign investors took $71 billion out of stock markets in emerging Asia outside China so far this year, already double the outflows in 2021.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

China Asks Banks to Fund Housing Projects Amid Mortgage Boycotts

China’s banking regulator has asked lenders to provide credit to eligible developers so they can complete unfinished residential properties after home buyers stopped paying mortgages on at least 100 projects across 50 cities. The guidance from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission was issued in response to the...
REAL ESTATE
Bloomberg

Stocks Waver, Europe Futures Dip Amid Growth Worry: Markets Wrap

Stocks struggled Tuesday after Apple Inc.’s plans to slow hiring highlighted concerns that aggressive monetary tightening to tackle inflation portends an economic downturn. An Asian equity gauge was hampered by a drop in technology stocks in Hong Kong and mixed performance in China, which is contending with rising Covid infections and deepening property-sector turmoil.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

'Short' on Euro and Yen, LW Asset Management Says

Andy Wong, fund manager at LW Asset Management, discusses the outlook for the euro and the yen, and how the dollar's strength is affecting other financial assets. He also talks about the debt woes that Chinese property developers are facing, and shares his views on the country's stock market. He speaks with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)
CURRENCIES
Bloomberg

Apple to Slow Hiring and Spending for Some Teams Next Year

Apple Inc. plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some divisions to cope with a potential economic downturn, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The decision stems from a move to be more careful during uncertain times, though it isn’t a companywide policy, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The changes won’t affect all teams, and Apple is still planning an aggressive product launch schedule in 2023 that includes a mixed-reality headset, its first major new category since 2015.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

BofA Survey Shows Full Investor Capitulation Amid Pessimism

Investors slashed their exposure to risk assets to levels not seen even during the global financial crisis in a sign of full capitulation amid a “dire” economic outlook, according to Bank of America Corp.’s monthly fund manager survey. Global growth and profit expectations sank to an all-time...
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Elon Wants to Fight the Bots

Programming note: Don’t feel bad about my vacation or anything. I am trying to take some time to focus on other work, so Money Stuff will be published infrequently for the next few weeks. On that note, tomorrow is the Bloomberg Crypto Summit in New York. At 11:25 a.m., I will be moderating a conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried. Every time I talk with SBF it is fun, and last time I did it … might have marked the top for the crypto market? Perhaps tomorrow will mark the bottom. I am looking forward to it.
TECHNOLOGY
Bloomberg

Russia Ban Seen Tightening Coal Market That’s Already Surging

A looming ban on Russian coal imports by the European Union will add to supply pressure that’s sent prices of the fossil fuel hurtling to a record, according to a key Australian producer. Global supply constraints and strong demand pushed Asia’s benchmark Newcastle thermal coal to a quarterly record...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy