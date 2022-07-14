El Paso native returns to open office for tech firm that bought his startup for $317M

El Paso native Matt Doka and his business partner Victor Ho have returned to El Paso a second time to open a branch office for an international financial technology company that bought their firm for $317 million.

About four years ago, Doka and Ho opened a branch office in Downtown El Paso for their Silicon Valley startup , Fivestars, which rapidly grew by providing small businesses something that Starbucks and other giant companies have had for years – a technology-driven rewards system for customers.

In October, Fivestars was sold to London-based SumUp for $317 million in cash and stock. SumUp is Europe’s largest payment processor for small businesses. It serves more than 4 million merchants.

Ho, 37, is now chief executive officer and Doka, 36, is chief technology officer for SumUp's North America operations. Both live in the San Francisco Bay area where they started Fivestars in 2011 after working together at the giant McKinsey & Company business consulting firm where they built loyalty and customer engagement strategies for Fortune 500 companies.

The sale came after Fivestars had its El Paso workforce go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately closed its El Paso office in February 2021.

SumUp, which now employs 52 people at its 1340 Adabel Drive location, plans to add an additional 100 employees there through next year, company officials said.

The new office isn’t Downtown because the East Side location is more convenient for most of its workforce and also has plenty of free parking – something lacking Downtown, Doka said. The Fivestars' office had been located in the One San Jacinto office building at 201 E. Main St.

This is “an opportunity to show our partners globally how great a team and the (work) culture in El Paso is,” Doka said Tuesday after an opening ceremony at SumUp's new location in a former Prudential call center in East El Paso. The Borderplex Alliance economic development organization coordinated the event.

“When we reopened (after the COVID shutdown), we had the option to really go anywhere,” and after studying a host of other markets, El Paso again rose to the top of the list because of its hardworking, talented workforce with a love for small businesses, Doka said.

It helped that Doka, a Coronado High School graduate, still has a soft place in his heart for El Paso, where his parents, both retired doctors, live. It also helped that most of Fivestars' El Paso employees remained throughout the pandemic and now work for SumUp.

“I’ve probably heard this, if I heard it once, I heard it a thousand times, 'brain drain,'" El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said at the ceremony. "People leave El Paso, but they also come back. And they also give back to our community. And this is a great example.”

SumUp's acquisition of Fivestars gave it entry into the large U.S. small business market, including Fivestars' customer loyalty program with thousands of merchants and about 70 million consumer members. The rewards program is tied into a credit card payment processing system for merchants. And it gave Doka and Ho a chance to offer their small business clients a larger product portfolio, Ho reported in a statement on the company’s website when the sale was announced.

Fivestars' products are now being marketed as Fivestars by SumUp, and its website is still active .

Jobs at the El Paso office range from software engineers to sales people. Wages start around $18 to $20 per hour and go up, depending on the job, Ho said. People can apply for jobs through the SumUp website . Some jobs are open in El Paso even though the website is not showing them, officials said.

The El Paso City Council in February 2018 approved an economic development agreement to allow Fivestars to get about $130,000 in tax incentives over five years for opening its Downtown El Paso office. However, the city terminated that agreement in April 2022 as a result of SumUp's purchase of Fivestars, Laura Cruz-Acosta, a city spokesperson, said in an email. The city paid no incentives, and it has no current plans to offer new incentives to SumUp, she said.

