As Aspen pickleball becomes more popular, the city is trying to keep up by building a new facility where tennis and pickleball will each have their own courts to play on. The pickleball courts will be installed at the same location as the current tennis courts at the Aspen Recreation Center. However, construction is not planned to begin until after next year’s budget cycle is approved by Aspen City Council, so the tennis and pickleball players will have to make do with the current temporary setup a bit longer.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO