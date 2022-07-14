Parts of U.S. 50 sewer project are near completion

Several contracts in the U.S. 50 Sanitary Sewer Project are near completion.

The Athens County Board of Commissioners received an update from Water and Sewer Director Rich Kasler and project supervisor Gary Silcott, with DLZ Corporation, Tuesday during its regular meeting. Commissioner Chris Chmiel was absent, as he is attending the Ohio Public Leadership Academy until Friday.

Contact B — Estates Drive area, being done by Tam Construction — is 92% complete, while Contract E — West Carol Road including the lift station, being done by DB Weber Construction — is 99% complete.

Contract A is about 50% complete, while Contract C is 77% complete. Phase 5 is about 22% complete.

Contract B and D were both issued to Tam Construction. Contact D is 24% complete. Tam plans to finish Contract B, and then shift its focus to Contract D, Kasler said.

Silcott gave commissioners the plans and bid book for Phases 6 and 7, which went out to bid Tuesday. The bid openings will be on Aug. 9.

Silcott said he hopes that work will begin on the phases in September.

In regards to Village at Rolling Hills, DLZ has sent out notices to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency about the project, Silcott said.

According to previous reports in The Messenger, Village of Rolling Hills, located in Athens Township, asked Athens County if it can hook up to the county’s collection system as a backup to an electric pump that will take wastewater to a sewage treatment plant.

The county is waiting for the mobile home park owner to notify them that he has secured a $250,000 bond before moving forward.

County engineer Jeff Maiden, who opened bids on a slip repair earlier in the meeting, talked with Kasler and Silcott to ask about the status of Selby Road. He said his office has received at least 20 complaints, some as recent as Monday, about dust, potholes and road unevenness.

Kasler said the county can not close both Selby Road and Radford Road, which is currently closed and intersects with Selby Road, at the same time. The contractor plans to complete work on Radford Road, then move to Selby Road.

In other matters, the commissioners accepted a bid for a landslide repair on County Road 20/Strouds Run Road. The project was rebid after bids came in over the engineer’s estimated cost. The estimate was adjust, Maiden said, while noting that the cost of asphalt is now about $700 per yard.

The project was awarded to Alan Stone Company, which had the lowest bid at $260,449. Shelly and Sands bid $282,804, while Ohio-West Virginia Excavating bid $284,001.

Maiden noted that Alan Stone Company had done several slip repairs for the county recently.

The county will address about four or more slip repairs “pretty soon,” he said.