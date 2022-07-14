July 14 Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Liz Cheney for president. Bless her heart!

In Texas, a good guy with a gun is a complete coward. So much for that theory

Pssst, candidates, the elections ended weeks ago. It is long past due to take down your campaign signs. BYH to the elections board for not enforcing the rules and fining them for this roadside litter!

Now that Greenville has a real interstate highway between the states of Greenville and Wilson, can someone please, BTHs, get and keep all of those slow-moving farm tractors and road-warrior, tobacco-farm mutant school buses off our new interstate? They’re not allowed on I-95 so why are they still allowed on I-587?

Bless my heart. Just got through throwing up after watching the West Shore Homes commercial for the 10th time in the last two hours. Between them and the thumbs up guy, they are ruining my life!

BYH Cheri Beasley. Are you running as a Democrat or as an independent? Your TV commercial criticizes both Democrats and Republicans for their action in the Senate. Could this commercial be done like a chameleon to hide your true colors?

BMH. Just wondering, Democrats, how can abortion be about women’s health issues when you don’t know what a woman is and you think men can get pregnant, too? Woke, joke and mentally broke.

So Pitt is among the 18 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Last week, only four counties qualified as high community level. We need folks to continue the 3Ws. Wear a mask, Wash your hands, Watch your distance. Sadly I don’t see this currently in Greenville. We all need to do our part to stop the spread.

BOH, American citizens. We are and have been so mislead by the DOJ. So many J6 political prisoners are being retained without the due process that our Constitution provides. Please check out the Patriot Freedom Project to become informed of the abuses of so many of our persecuted citizens and to find out how we can help.

Bless their hearts, two conservative Republican women showed more courage than all of the lily-livered Republican men in Congress.

BYH, criminalizing abortion, birth control and gay sex is all about stopping us from getting laid just for the God-given pleasure of it.

BYH to the wheelchair guy in Greenville trying to ride the bus. You’ve made me aware of how dangerous our city is when we have buses that are accessible to wheelchair users but bus stops that are not. Forcing disabled vets and others to sit in chairs and hope no distracted driver hits them is something that we should all feel ashamed about.

