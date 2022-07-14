ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland's Explorations V Children's Museum will close Aug. 5 to relocate to new home

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
LAKELAND — Explorations V Children's Museum announced Tuesday it will be moving out of downtown Lakeland Aug. 5.

Explorations V Children's Museum has been in the historic Kress building at 109 N. Kentucky St., since at least 2000. It will relocate to its new 47,800-suqare-foot site inside Bonnet Springs Park. It plans to reopen Nov. 4 under a new name, Florida Children's Museum.

Pieces of Explorations' current exhibits will be shared with the upcoming Lakeland History and Cultural Center being built at the Main Branch of the Lakeland Library. Other items such as the climb-on firetruck and sheriff cars will be moved to the museum's new home.

Learn about Bonnet Springs:Park announces grand opening date in October

While the museum shuts down to move, a mobile exhibition will launch in an effort to bring hands-on learning experiences to children and families across Polk County. Those interested can find more information on the museum's program calendar on its new website at explorefcm.org.

The nonprofit has launched an initiative called "My Museum Memory" aimed at honoring those childhood memories made on Kentucky Avenue. Those who have visited the museum are asked to go to explorationsv.com/my-museum-memory and share their a story from their trip, whether recent or years ago. With permission, these stories will be shared with the public to honor Explorations V and its former home.

Until the move, Explorations V will be open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545.

