'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp says he has apologized after sharing Doja Cat's DMs about costar: 'Everything is all good'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
 4 days ago
"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat. Roy Rochlin/Bryan Steffy/Cindy Ord/Getty
  • Noah Schnapp has made his first comments about sharing Doja Cat's private messages on TikTok.
  • Schnapp said in a new video that he has apologized and has "no hard feelings" against the singer.
  • Doja called Schnapp a "snake" for sharing her DMs about his "Stranger Things" costar Joseph Quinn.

Insider

