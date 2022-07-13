Photos: Nowata volunteers donate time, energy to make town more beautiful

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Rural Water District 4 (RWD 4) issued an alert due to low water and low water pressure throughout RWD 4. Thomas Faulk, the business manager for RWD 4, told FOX23 they are asking residents to participate in a voluntary water conservation. Faulk explained this means residents should cut down on nonessential water use, such as watering your grass, using your sprinkler system or filling your pools. Faulk added that household water uses, such as showers and drinking water, is considered essential and residents should still be able to use water for those needs.

BROKEN ARROW, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO