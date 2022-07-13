ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata, OK

Photos: Nowata volunteers donate time, energy to make town more beautiful

mix965tulsa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNowata beautification A group of volunteers is making the...

www.mix965tulsa.com

Comments / 1

Related
KRMG

Oklahoma Rural Water District 4 experiences low water pressure, asks residents to conserve water

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Rural Water District 4 (RWD 4) issued an alert due to low water and low water pressure throughout RWD 4. Thomas Faulk, the business manager for RWD 4, told FOX23 they are asking residents to participate in a voluntary water conservation. Faulk explained this means residents should cut down on nonessential water use, such as watering your grass, using your sprinkler system or filling your pools. Faulk added that household water uses, such as showers and drinking water, is considered essential and residents should still be able to use water for those needs.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to maintain plants and gardens in extreme heat

TULSA, Okla. — Curators at the Tulsa Botanic Garden said those looking to keep their vegetation alive during extreme temperature waves should start preparing for extreme conditions to happen more often. With climate change, we’re going to be experiencing these types of conditions more often, so yeah to prepare...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Nowata, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Livesay Orchards closed Thursday as Porter Peach Festival begins

PORTER, Okla. — Livesay Orchards was not open for the first day of the 56th annual Porter Peach Festival due to a significantly damaged peach crop. While the orchard has dealt with significant crop damage in the past, Kent Livesay, one of the co-owners of Livesay Orchards, said an early May hail storm was to blame this year. Due to a roughly 90% crop loss, the orchard is only selling limited amounts of peaches on Friday and Saturday.
PORTER, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Tulsa schools a winner in the federal COVID funding

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for an audit of the spending of federal emergency COVID-19 money by the Tulsa Public Schools. Tulsa Public Schools received $205.3 million in federal COVID money, or $6,304 per pupil. Oklahoma's schools received $2.1 billion overall in pandemic relief funding. By comparison, Broken Arrow school district – 14 miles from Tulsa – received $26.6 million, or $1,432 per pupil.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
blackchronicle.com

Black Tulsa Business Leader and Husband Dead

Heads up Oklahoma! There’s a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe weather Friday!. Member: National Newspaper Association National Newspaper Publishers Association Oklahoma Press Association & Suburban Newspapers of Oklahoma. Represented Nationally by Amalgamated Publishers, Inc., New York, N.Y., and Chicago, IL.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma child drowns in river

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have recovered the body of an Oklahoma child who drowned in a river on Friday. The four-year-old Sand Springs boy was in the Arkansas River, about three miles east of the Keystone Dam in Tulsa County, when he went under water and did not resurface, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KTUL

Vandals caught at Chandler Park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Parks took to Facebook to remind the community there are consequences for vandalism. Four adults were caught spray-painting the rocks on the lower levels of Chandler Park, according to Tulsa County Parks. The post said they group of adults will be charged with...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

COVID-19 surging in Tulsa County as subvariants spread nationwide

TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 numbers are rising across the U.S., including Tulsa County. The Tulsa Health Department put a notice out on Facebook on Thursday saying Tulsa County is back to being considered "high-risk" for transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. THD requires masks in its facilities while the county is at this level.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
visitbrokenarrowok.com

Top Hispanic Restaurants in Broken Arrow

Our family is honored to have you as a guest in our restaurant. We would like to thank you for the opportunity you are giving us to serve you. We hope that your experience will be on that you would like to repeat again and again. Casa de Reyes. Delicious...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOCO

Police exchange gunfire with suspect on side of Tulsa highway

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say Tulsa police officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect Thursday morning on the side of a highway near the airport. Tulsa police said an officer was driving on Highway 11 near Tulsa International Airport around 9 a.m. Thursday when he saw a man waving around a gun on the side of the highway. Officers stopped to investigate, and the man claimed someone was after him.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy