COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Monday

TOPS – 6 p.m. – Every Monday – Take Off Pounds Sensibly – First Baptist Church, 399 Norwood Ave.

Tuesday

Health talk – 2–3 p.m., every Tuesday, Hocking County Public Library, Logan branch. Retired physician Harry Guda will discuss anything dealing with health and illness of the mind, body or spirit.

Euchre – 7 p.m. – Every Tuesday – public invited – Red Men Lodge, 22005 state Route 664, South Bloomingville.

Wednesday

Quilt Therapy – 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Every Wednesday – Open all day for anyone who wants to come and sew. Bring a project, even one you are having struggles with, and one of our folks will be happy to help you. – Nelsonville Quilt Company, 52 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, Ohio – 740-753-3343

“Good Grief” – A support group for widows – meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. – a place for women to share their grief, sympathy, support and stories with each other – Scenic Hills Senior Center, Card Room, 187 S. Spring St.

Tai Chi – 1 p.m. every Wednesday, Scenic Hills Senior Center 580 Radio Lane facility, suggested donation $3 per class.

Hocking Hills Recovering Angels – Narcotics Anonymous – 6:30 p.m. –open meeting every Wednesday. – Integrated Services lobby, 33 W. Second St.

Hocking Valley Photography Group, 7 p.m. at the Bowen House – second Wednesday of the month.

Thursday

Public Employees Retirees, Inc. (PERI) meeting, Thursday, July 21, 1:30 p.m., Scenic Hills Senior Center, 187 S. Spring St., Logan. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit is guest speaker.

Logan Town Center – 8 a.m. – Meets the first Thursday of each month. Everyone is welcome. Logan Theater, 84 E. Main St.

Caring Hearts Grief Support Group – 7 p.m. – Meets the third Thursday of each month. Open to families who have suffered the loss of a child, sibling or grandchild. First Church of Christ, 935 E. Main St.

Euchre – 7 p.m. – every Thursday – public invited – Home Tavern, 363 Gallagher Ave.

Find Your Family (at the library on the last Thursday of the month)

Friday

Family activity night, Friday, July 22, 7–9 p.m., Chieftain Center, 14637 state Route 328, Logan.

Euchre at the Scenic Hills Senior Center, noon, every Friday, 187 Spring St., Logan.

Saturday

John Conlee in concert, Saturday, July 16, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Ohio Valley Opry in McConnelsville, for tickets call 740-525-9218 or visit OhioValleyOpry.com.

David Church in concert, Saturday, Sept. 10, Logan High School theater, 14470 state Route 328, Logan. Doors open at 5 p.m., showtime is 6 p.m. Reserved tickets $30–25, general admission $20. Proceeds to benefit Hocking College and scholarships for Logan High School and Logan Theater.

Athens-Hocking Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, Saturday, July 23, Hocking College, Nelsonville.

Hocking County Historical and Genealogical Society Museum, 64 North Culver St., Logan. Open 1–4 p.m. until October, or by appointment by calling one of the numbers on the front door.

Family movie night, Saturday, July 16 and Aug. 13, 6–9 p.m., Chieftain Center, 14637 state Route 328, Logan.

Steak dinner – 4:30-7:30 p.m. – First Saturday of each month – Enjoy a delicious steak dinner. Proceeds help support our community and Legion baseball. – American Legion Post 78, 12845 St. Rt. 664 S.

Free to Fight Back – 10 a.m.–noon – last Saturday of each month – women only, Krav Maga self-defense class. It’s the workout that could save your life! – FREE – TrueFit Athletics, 702 S. Ewing St., Lancaster.

Sunday

Public meeting, to discuss current transportation needs and fill out a community survey, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2–3 p.m., Laurelville Library, 16240 Maple St., Laurelville.

Family swim night, Sunday, Aug. 7, Logan Aquatic Center, North Market Street.

