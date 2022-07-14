ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County real estate transfers

July 5–8. Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

Teresa M. Lammers, 29841 Ilesboro Road, to Jacob and Alicia Anstaett, $400,000.

• Elizabeth Mannion, 16218 Bailor Road, to Elizabeth K. Mannion Living Trust, to a trustee of a trust, when the grantor of the trust has reserved an unlimited power to revoke the trust.

• Debbie J. Gray, 12265 state Route 374, to Katelynn N. Hatem, $349,000.

• Bobbi J. Kennedy, 830 E. Front St., to Sandra S. Mayernik, $93,500.

• Roger R. Guisinger, trustee, 10834 state Route 664, to Kimberly K. Peters, $60,000.

• Avco Financial Services and Steve Woltz, 590 N. Spring St., to Steve B. Woltz, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• John C. Sprentz, 1336 Ohio Ave., to Thurman Bishop, $135,000.

• Raymond R. and Nancy S. Brislinger, 11620 Highland Park Road, to Raymond R. Brislinger, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

• Derek R. Tamkin and Mark A. and Lori Street, 112 Mae ST., to Jeremy and Eren Doersam, $260,000.

• Donald R. and Virginia M. Sigler, 37283 Price Road, to Homes Remade, LLC, $120,000.

• Greg Lupo, 1850, 1851, 1852 and 1853 Piute Lane, to Greg Lupo, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Mesa Vista LLC, 40.4470 acres, Peach Orchard Road, to Mesa Vista LLC, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Bryon T. Rauch and Wendy S. Martinez, 323 East St., to Juan Carlos Bernardo Orocio, $20,000.

• Andrew D. and Christine Shepherd, 23330 Chestnut Grove Road, to Whispering Tree, LLC, $1.05 million.

• Nancy A. Freeze, 25717 Rockview Road, to Cindy L. Willard, $84,000.

• Richard A. and Gina L. Enderle, 31520 Cane Road, to Christopher A. and Britni L. Yates, $455,000.

• Curtis and Ericka McClain, 13979 Hack St., to B&D First Rentals, LLC, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Gregory and Deborah Fraunfelter, 262 E. Second St., to Gregory and Deborah Fraunfelter, to confirm or correct a deed previously executed and recorded.

• Cecil Ray Neel and Rita Neel, 14089 Main St.–Murray City, to Cecil Ray Neel and Scott M. Spencer, Jr., to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

• Jeffrey and Cheryl Kinnison, 14534 Main St., to Jacob S. Steenrod and C. Kinnison, between persons pursuant to R.C. section 5302.18.

• Amy M. Hartman, 878 Betty Ave., to Steven Michael Trader, $174,500.

• Malinda Forcier, 19615 state Route 180, to Terry L. and Donna L. Bradford, $11,500.

• Nancy Sue Justice, 16429 Victory Drive W, to Vicky Chestnut and Joe Justice, to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

• Donald Taylor, Jr., and R. Warden, 8.0813 acres, to Tyler Dunham and C. Gabriel, $49,000.

• Karen J. Whitten, 5575 state Route 664, to Adam, Theodore and Cheryl Harms, $227,500.

• Edward F. and Marjorie Kilbarger and James R. and Kimberlee D. Bisig, 33493 Knox Road, to Jared W. and Carolyn M. Hill, $625,000.

• Scott Creek Enterprises, LLC, 13964 Hemlock Parkway, to Ashley B. Kanode, $310,000.

• Leo E. Kunkler, Jr., and Marlene Kunkler, 12710 Scenic Drive, to Leo E. Kunkler, Jr., and Marlene Kunkler, to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• Sharon J. Schwanitz, 19640 Wagner Road, to Mahoney Realty Co. LLC, $46,500.

• L. Orlyn Anderson,17040 state Route 328, to Caleb Matheny, $217,000.

• Stephen J. and Crystal Schilling, 13364 Eagle Drive, to Crystal Schilling, pursuant to court order, to the extent that such transfer is not the result of a sale effected or completed pursuant to such order.

• Bruce A. and Zandra K. Wyrick and Sunrise Investment Holdings, LLC, 30066 and 30080 Phelps Road, to Tina A. Wade–Hairston, $900,000.

