'Township Falls' podcast recounts local murders

Sara and Adam Lehman are the creators of the ‘Township Falls’ podcast. SUBMITTED

LOGAN — Two young people lost their lives and futures almost 40 years ago in Logan; parents lost their children, friends lost their loved ones, and the city lost its sense of safety.

Now a husband and wife duo, originally from Logan, have created a podcast to explore the lives that were taken, and what followed.

The nine-episode podcast series, “Township Falls,” created by Sara and Adam Lehman, recounts the murders of teen couple Todd Schultz, 19, and Annette Cooper, 18, who were murdered and mutilated on Oct. 4, 1982.

Following the crime, as many in Logan know, it took more than two decades to hold individuals accountable.

Adam Lehman, who is from Logan and lived there for 30 years (and is now based in Galion, Ohio), said the crimes “set the tone for the town when I was young.”

Lehman was seven years old when the murders occurred, in first grade at West Elementary; he can recall a Columbus television news station coming to his school cafeteria shortly after the crimes, and interviewing his peers.

When beginning this podcast project, first and foremost the couple reached out to the victims’ families, Lehman told The Logan Daily News.

“That’s the first thing we did; we wanted to kind of get their blessing,” Lehman said, adding that his wife has been in frequent communication with Cooper’s mother. “We understand that there’s still a lot of folks that have feelings about this case. We try to be respectful to that. (It’s) such a twisting story that I think the public needs to be aware of... We feel it’s a story that we’d like to straighten out, just for the record.”

The “story” is a winding, complex criminal case. To briefly summarize: Cooper’s stepfather Dale Johnston was the main suspect and ultimately convicted for his stepdaughter’s and her boyfriend’s murders in 1984.

Johnston was then sentenced to death and spent five years on death row. His conviction was overturned in 1988 and he was exonerated in 1990.

“It was very frightening,” Lehman said — a feeling that lingered for decades. “Once we find out that Johnson’s acquitted, the community’s left to wonder, ‘Well, (is) somebody that actually committed the crime, or you know is, is a criminal still out there?’”

Johnston later attempted to win compensation for his wrongful conviction in 1993, and sought a declaration of innocence, which is required for compensation, but was denied, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. He would not be compensated by the state (in the amount of $775,000) until April 2020.

It wasn’t until September of 2008 that the likely suspects were found. That year, Kenneth R. Linscott and Chester W. McKnight were arrested following a two-year investigation.

In December 2008, McKnight confessed to the murders while incarcerated at the Madison Correctional Institution in London, Ohio, where he remains to this day, serving his concurrent 20 years to life sentences for aggravated murder in the deaths of the two teens.

McKnight’s confession implicated Linscott, who, as part of a plea deal, pled guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor of abusing a corpse in relation to the teens’ deaths. He was sentenced to time served — nine months in Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, while he was awaiting trial in 2008 and 2009.

The podcast explores the lives and murders of the teens, as well as all of the court cases and community changes that followed. Lehman said that while researching the story, he learned more about the victims than ever.

“Before we started looking into this, Todd and Annette were just two victims. Even in that story, when I was a kid once, once they’re out of the picture, it becomes, ‘What do we worry about now? Who’s next?’ kind-of-thing.”

The two teens become more “dimensional” as the story is explored more deeply, Lehman said; adding that they were “remarkable.”

“Todd is an artist,” Lehman said. “These two had a plan, they were to be married, had their whole (lives) ahead of them, and they’re killed. And then they’re just inside their own stories.”

Schultz would have been 58 years old this year; Cooper, 57. Their deaths forever impacted Logan and its residents; in October 1984 the community moved Halloween trick-or-treat that year to daytime hours, which remained in place until 2013, the year of Linscott’s death.

“Township Falls,” overall, has been driven by Lehman’s wife Sara, he said. The couple, investigators and law enforcement, as well as the city of Logan itself, are all “characters” within the podcast, he added.

The podcast also tackles the “Satanic panic” angle of the murders, a “mass media scare” period in the 1980s and 1990s where criminal cases were influenced by the “social hysteria,” according to Vox.

While Johnston was on trial, the defense called in an “occultist expert” to present a “Satanist theory,” Lehman explained.

Likewise, Lehman said that “Township Falls” source material is largely based on local accounts, from family to friends (along with Bill Osinki’s book “Guilty by Popular Demand”).

The Lehmans encourage people to reach out to them with their stories and questions regarding the case.

“You can reach out to us from our website. If there’s anyone — I’m sure there are still stories out there, still points of view that have not been presented — we’d love to hear those stories,” Lehman said. “We’re very open-minded, we’d love to incorporate that, especially (in) our last episode.”

More information on “Township Falls,” how to reach the Lehmans and where to listen, can be found on its website at www.townshipfalls.podbean.com. It can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/townshipfallspodcast/.

Email at kjohnson@logandaily.com.