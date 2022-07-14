Landlords again question council about rental ordinances

LOGAN — Two landlords addressed Logan City Council Tuesday night with inquiries regarding the city’s recently passed rental permit fee ordinances.

The council last month passed Ordinance No. 18, 2022, which adopted the city’s code enforcement rental inspection permit fee schedule, and Ordinance No. 19, 2022, which adopted section 153.11, “Rental Dwelling Permit,” and section 153.12, “Division of Housing Inspection,” to the city’s existing structure code.

The ordinances have received extensive public feedback, especially from landlords, and council has made modifications to the ordinances following such feedback, such as dropping mandatory inspections and lowering permit fees.

However, questions still linger. Though the program is not scheduled to take off until January 2023, some landlords, who are ready to comply with the ordinances, are ready to prepare for the new regulations.

Drew Norris, from Columbus, came to ask the council Tuesday about a stipulation in Ordinance No. 19, 2022, which states that rental dwelling permit applicants who do not live in Hocking County or a contiguous county must designate an agent on the permit application who lives in Hocking County.

Norris said he lives in Franklin County, and though he is in Hocking County frequently (as he has 32 rentals in Logan), he would find it challenging to designate an agent, though he later added that one of his property maintenance workers stays in Hocking County three days a week though he actually lives in Washington County.

The reason for requiring a designated agent was so that in cases of emergency, the city would have “the ability to get someone quick,” explained Councilman Jim Robinson, At Large, who sits on the ad hoc committee for existing structures code. Robinson said it was also to make sure the city has a point of contact with out-of-state landlords.

Norris went on to say that he agrees with the purpose of the ordinances, but has concerns over how the permit fees will affect tenants. He also spoke on his concerns about property safety code, as he is a general contractor.

“I think there’s a lot to be done, I think as far as for rentals — some are dangerous, quite frankly — but I don’t think that what has been passed is going to correct it,” Norris said. “And that’s my opinion. I mean, I support what you guys are doing, but that’s my true opinion.”

Council could not provide an immediate answer or solution to Norris’s designated agent inquiry, though Councilmember Robinson said that the council would continue to look at these ordinances, and stay in touch with Norris.

Robinson also acknowledged Norris’s concern for tenants, and said that if a $50 rental permit is “passed directly (onto the tenant) from the landlord, that comes out to about $4.80 a month.”

Norris, however, also remained concerned over scheduling inspections on a complaint basis, rather than making them mandatory.

Norris suggested that if tenants file complaints about their rentals, some landlords may retaliate with eviction notices. “What’s going to happen is, people are going to go about it that way,: he said. “I already know people switching over to month-to-month leases just for that reason. So a lot of tenants are going to lose rights, so to speak.”

Another landlord came to ask questions about the same ordinances, but also wanted to raise awareness about a recurring code violation issue. He, too, wished to stay in touch with the council and gather more information.

The Logan Daily News reminds readers that they, too, have access to copies of ordinances, as they are public records. The city can be reached at (740) 385-8310 and code enforcement at (740) 385-8310.

In other business, the council passed Emergency Ordinance No. 45, 2022, which accepted a bid for the paving of Logan city streets, amended Resolution No. 24, 2021 and declared an emergency.

According to a copy of the emergency ordinance, streets to be paved include: California Avenue, Glennwood Drive, Walhonding Avenue and Miller Place (Project #4); Hill Street, Spring Street, Market Street and High Street (Project #3).

Logan City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Its next meeting will be July 26 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St.

Email at kjohnson@logandaily.com.