Public meetings

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Thursday, July 14

• Hocking County Board of Elections regular meeting, 9 a.m., 93 West Hunter Street, Logan.

• Hocking County commissioners’ meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, county courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

• Hocking Soil & Water Conservation District Board meeting, 7 p.m.

• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.

Tuesday, July 19

• Hocking County Board of Revision meeting, 10 a.m., Hocking County commissioners’ office, county courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

• Tri-County Career Center Board of Education meeting. Policy meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular board meeting at 6 p.m., room 108/Pierce Room, Tri-County Career Center, state Route 691, Nelsonville.

• Hocking County Board of Developmental Disabilities regular meeting, 6 p.m., 1369 E. Front St., Logan.

Wednesday, July 20

• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.

Thursday, July 21

• Hocking County commissioners’ meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, county courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

• Marion Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Marion Township Community Center, 30737 Logan Hornsmill Road, Logan.

Friday, July 22

• TAC meeting, 9:30 a.m., 911/EMA meeting room.

Thursday, July 28

• Hocking County commissioners’ meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, county courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

• Hocking Valley Community Hospital Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., CIC building conference room.

• Washington Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township hall, 31183 Ilesboro Road, Logan.

• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

• Hocking Soil & Water Conservation District Board meeting, 7 p.m., Soil & Water conference room, 148 N. Homer Ave., Logan.

Sunday, Aug. 7

• Public meeting to discuss current transportation needs and barriers in Hocking County and fill out a community survey, 2–3 p.m., Laurelville Library, 16240 Maple St., Laurelville.

Thursday, Aug. 11

• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.