TONIGHT: Isolated showers that developed earlier in the day will end by nightfall as it loses daytime heating. The night sky will be mostly to partly cloudy with warmer lows as the bulk of the heat wave begins to move into the Northland. Lows will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s and with temperatures begin near the dewpoints, dense fog is possible early Monday morning. Winds will continue to be from the east-southeast between 5-10 mph. High pressure will move slightly to the south near the Ohio River valley as the next strong system develops over Montana.

DULUTH, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO