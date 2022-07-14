ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area students make dean’s list at University of Findlay

The Logan Daily News
 5 days ago

FINDLAY, Ohio – The dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Area students who made the list include:

• Caitlyn Myers of Logan

• Katie Zufall of Lancaster

• Abigail Tooill of Amanda

• Brooklyn Cassady of Logan

• Victoria Spires of Lancaster

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and five doctoral degrees. More than 3,500 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the University is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.

