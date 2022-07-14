Construction will add 26 miles to Baileys Trail System in 2022

Volunteers prepare to clean Baileys Trail System during a recent work day. Construction on Phase IV of the Baileys Trail System has started. It will add 26 miles, making the system a total of 57 miles. SUBMITTED

Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA) is beginning Phase IV construction of Baileys Trail System in the Wayne National Forest.

The 31-mile-long mountain bike optimized Baileys Trail System is open to all forms of human-powered use. Phase IV will add 26 miles of trails in 2022. This new construction will bring the Baileys to destination level status with 57 trail miles completed by 2023.

According to ORCA, most of the new phase will be built on the existing Thrillium and Wild Turkey trails, which are in Wayne National Forest. Thrillium can be most easily accessed through the Doanville-York trailhead, which is about 3 miles away. Wild Turkey Trail is about four miles from Chauncey-Dover Park.

This year’s construction was made possible through the Ohio Capital Improvement Program — $2 million — for parks and recreation administered by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The Baileys Trail System brings economic, social, environmental and health benefits to Ohioans.

While the completion date will depend on the weather, ORCA plans to have Phase IV complete in 2022.

“Weather is a constant variable, especially when building natural surface trails in Southeast Ohio,” said Parker McCluer, communications intern for ORCA. “The Baileys Trail System is being professionally built to deliver an amazing trail experience, and it is worth the wait to have these trails sustainably tailored to the landscape. “

Professional trail builders Rock Solid Trail Contracting of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Linear Active of Zanesville, Ohio, will complete the system’s Phase IV construction.

The 2022 project expands the system’s footprint and diversifies its offerings, said Jeremey Whimpey, system designer and principal of Applied Trails Research, of Staunton, Virginia.

“Phase IV construction is adding black diamond, most difficult trails to the mix for the enthusiasts, while also increasing the offerings for intermediate and beginner users,” he said in a press release.

Black Diamond Trail is an advanced mountain bike trail that features difficult elements, which less experienced mountain bikers may want to tweak their bikes through or avoid, McCluer said.

“Advanced mountain bike trails are not overly difficult for those using the trails on foot,” he said. “Advanced mountain bike riders like advanced trails, and we are excited to offer those for residents and visitors alike.”

Further development of Baileys Trail System is planned for spring 2023.

For information on the trail system, follow the system’s social media on Instagram @BaileyTrailSystem, on Facebook @BaileysTrails, and Twitter @Baileys_Trails.

Nicole Bowman-Layton is a staff writer for The Athens Messenger.