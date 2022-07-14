HAPCAP will continue to help with water bills through September

GLOUSTER – Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) will continue to provide low-income eligible residents of Hocking, Athens and Perry Counties with water and wastewater bill payment assistance. Bill payment assistance is made possible through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), which is administered by the Ohio Department of Development and made possible through the American Rescue Plan. To receive assistance, individuals seeking support must have water/wastewater service that is disconnected, or have received a disconnect notice, need to establish new service, or to transfer service. The maximum benefit amount is up to $750.00 for water, $750.00 for wastewater, or $1,500 if the water and wastewater are combined. The program began Dec. 13, 2021 and will run until Sept. 30, 2022.

Individuals seeking support from this program can contact HAPCAP at (740) 767-4500 or (800) 282—0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance). Information is also available at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

The following information is required in order to process an application for assistance:

• Copies of the most recent water/wastewater bills

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

• Proof of US citizenship or legal residency for all household members

• Proof of disability (if applicable)

For more information on this program, please contact Robin Hampton at robin.hampton@hapcap.org.