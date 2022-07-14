Car show to benefit Alzheimer’s research

Patricia Anderson /Perry Tribune content

A young man attending Fairfield Christian Academy in Lancaster, whose family lives in the Logan area, is organizing a car show to take place in Rockbridge on Aug. 6. Andrew Rouser, 17, is putting the event together for his senior project at the school, but also in honor of his late grandmother, Patricia Anderson, who was afflicted with vascular dementia before her death on June 27 at the age of 82.

“Seniors at Fairfield Christian are required to complete a project, where the idea is basically that you learn something, or try something new, that you haven’t done before,” Rouser explained “And I have never really organized an event like this before. So this is just me learning how to organize an event. And it’s for a good cause.”

In honor of his grandmother, all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Foundation to fund research. “It’s basically a love project,” explained Andrew’s mother Crystal Patton, adding that Andrew’s grandfather showed cars.

The show will take place from 5–9 p.m. at the Hocking Hills Market, 26758–26790 U.S. 33, in Rockbridge. Entry fee is $20 per car, and registration takes place from 5–6 p.m.

The top seven finishers will get trophies, and the top 20 will get name plates. There will also be a 50/50 chance for door prizes and other items.