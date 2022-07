As inflation drives up global coffee prices, cheaper robusta beans are in hot demand — and Brazil may be just the market to supply it. Although the production of robusta traditionally falls largely on No. 1 supplier Vietnam, farmers there haven’t been able to increase output fast enough to meet soaring consumer demand. While its production plateaus, the world’s second biggest robusta grower is picking up speed. Brazil’s output is expected to reach an all-time high this year, with the US Department of Agriculture forecasting its robusta production will climb 5% this year as Vietnam inches lower.

