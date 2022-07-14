Wet and muggy weather continues

BALTIMORE -- We are tracking some potentially severe storms heading to the Baltimore area Monday afternoon. Due to the threat of severe storms and localized flash flooding, we have declared an Alert Day. These storms could enter the Baltimore area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the 5 to 6 p.m. time frame being the most likely window for rain.The National Weather Service had declared an areal flood watch for Carroll, Baltimore, Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties until midnight Tuesday.The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall leading to that localized flash flooding.To our north, some showers...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 MINUTES AGO