The Proud Boys’ New Plan for Power

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Proud Boys started as a loose coalition of men who filtered misogyny and racism through an ironic, “just joking” veneer. But once Donald Trump told them to “stand back and stand by” from...

Comments / 160

Loretta Sears
5d ago

The problem I have with these groups is they remind me of the Taliban they want to take over but they have no real plans on how to make country work

Reply(40)
46
Ceeze Nutx
5d ago

proud boys need to be treated like the terrorists they are, then have their voting rights and weapons taken away because they are criminals.

Reply(9)
47
Wayne Jaeger
4d ago

Extreme radicals. Extremists like these should fall under the threat to do violence with a weapon. They should be denied the right to purchase a weapon

Reply(1)
31
#Proud Boys#Gop#Huffpost#Slate#Carmel Delshad
