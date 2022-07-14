Last chance Prime Day tech deals—you can still save on Apple, Samsung, Beats and more

You can still get the best tech deals from Amazon Prime Day today. Reviewed/Apple/Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is over, but you can still find some serious savings. Some of the best tech products on the market are still heavily discounted right now, so even if you skipped Prime Day, we can help you score great deals on tech essentials from Apple , Samsung , Bose and more.

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, headphones, smartwatches or a new laptop, Prime Day is your time to shop. We're constantly combing through all of the remaining Prime Day tech deals to find you the best of the best, so take advantage now before these deals are gone.

Here's everything you need to know about Prime Day tech deals happening now.

Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day tech deals you can shop right now, including an incredible 55-inch Neo QLED TV and a pair of excellent wireless headphones .

Prime Day TV deals

These days, you can land a good, dependable smart TV for a super-affordable price. With Prime Day discounts still in effect, you'll spend even less. Here are some of the best Prime Day deals on TVs still available.

Save on a new screen with these epic last-chance Amazon Prime Day TV deals on TCL, Samsung and LG TVs. Reviewed/Samsung/Amazon

Prime Day headphones deals

Nothing enhances a workout, commute or walk in the park quite like a comfortable pair of headphones. Here are the best Prime Day headphone deals still available.

Play your favorite tunes on the go with these post-Prime Day deals on earbuds and headphones. Reviewed/Beats/Skullcandy

Prime Day laptop and tablet deals

If you're ready for a new laptop, these Prime Day deals are still hanging on to help make the process a lot easier.

Take quality computer power with you anywhere you work with these post-Prime Day laptop deals. Reviewed/Apple/Acer

Prime Day tech accessory deals

From streaming sticks and soundbars to smartwatches and gaming gear, there are still plenty of excellent deals available on tech accessories.

Here are some of the best post-Prime Day deals on tech accessories like smartwatches and soundbars. Reviewed/LG/Nvidia/Amazon

When was Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon's two-day sales event started Tuesday, July 12 and ran through yesterday, July 13 . But, there are still plenty of sales available to shop!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale where Amazon Prime members can shop a variety of discounts on everything from headphones to home appliances. During Prime Day, new deals are constantly being added, including lightning deals, which typically only last a few hours. If you want to get ready for the savings, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now. You can also find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.

Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive event for Amazon Prime members only. If you don't already have an account, you'll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership in order to shop for deals.

