Last chance Prime Day tech deals—you can still save on Apple, Samsung, Beats and more

Amazon Prime Day is over, but you can still find some serious savings. Some of the best tech products on the market are still heavily discounted right now, so even if you skipped Prime Day, we can help you score great deals on tech essentials from Apple , Samsung , Bose and more.
If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, headphones, smartwatches or a new laptop, Prime Day is your time to shop. We're constantly combing through all of the remaining Prime Day tech deals to find you the best of the best, so take advantage now before these deals are gone.
Here's everything you need to know about Prime Day tech deals happening now.
The best Prime Day tech deals you can shop
Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day tech deals you can shop right now, including an incredible 55-inch Neo QLED TV and a pair of excellent wireless headphones .
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $99.95 (Save $50)
- Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm with Gold Aluminum Case for $249 (Save $60)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device for $29.99 (Save $20)
- Apple iPad Air 10.9-Inch Wi-Fi with 64GB Storage for $569.99 (Save $30)
- LG 65-inch C1 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,696.99 (Save $803)
- Amazon 65-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $330)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $79.01)
- Acer 14-Inch 128GB eMMC Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop for $379.99 (Save $100)
- Apple 16-Inch M1 Pro Chip MacBook Pro from $2,249 (Save $250)
- Samsung 55-Inch QN90B Neo QLED TV for $1,597.99 (Save $300)
Prime Day TV deals
These days, you can land a good, dependable smart TV for a super-affordable price. With Prime Day discounts still in effect, you'll spend even less. Here are some of the best Prime Day deals on TVs still available.
- Amazon 65-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $330)
- Samsung 65-Inch AU8000 Series Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV for $597.99 (Save $50)
- Vizio 58-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $599 (Save $170.99)
- LG 48-inch C1 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV for $$769.99 (Save $703)
- Sony 55-Inch A80J 4K HDR OLED Smart TV for $998 (Save $200)
- LG 65-Inch B1 4K HDR OLED Smart TV for $1,496.99 (Save $803)
- Samsung 55-Inch QN90B Neo QLED TV for $1,597.99 (Save $300)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class The Frame 4K HDR TV for $1597.98 (Save $200)
- Samsung 65-Inch QN90A Neo QLED TV for $1,599.99 (Save $100)
- LG 65-inch C1 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,696.99 (Save $803)
- Sony 77-Inch A80J 4K HDR OLED Smart TV for $2,399.99 (Save $1,100)
- LG 83-inch C1 4K HDR OLED TV for $3,996.99 (Save $2,003)
Prime Day headphones deals
Nothing enhances a workout, commute or walk in the park quite like a comfortable pair of headphones. Here are the best Prime Day headphone deals still available.
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds from $29.99 (Save $5 to $20)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $101.51 (Save $38.48)
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $99.95 (Save $50)
- Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $158 (Save $41.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $169.99 (Save $79.01)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds from $199.95 (Save $49.96 to $50)
- Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $159.95 (Save $40)
Prime Day laptop and tablet deals
If you're ready for a new laptop, these Prime Day deals are still hanging on to help make the process a lot easier.
- Asus 11.6-Inch 64GB eMMC L210 Laptop for $163 (Save $76.99)
- Acer 15.6-Inch 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor 128GB NVMe Aspire 5 Laptop for $315.29 (Save $74.70)
- Acer 15.6-Inch AMD Ryzen 3 3350U Aspire 5 Laptop for $357.99 (Save $42)
- Acer 14-Inch 128GB eMMC Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop for $379.99 (Save $100)
- Apple 16-Inch M1 Pro Chip MacBook Pro from $2,249 (Save $250)
- Apple iPad 10.2-Inch Wi-Fi with 64GB Storage for $299 (save $30)
- Apple iPad Air 10.9-Inch Wi-Fi with 64GB Storage for $569.99 (Save $30)
- Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch Wi-Fi with 128GB Storage for $699 (Save $100)
Prime Day tech accessory deals
From streaming sticks and soundbars to smartwatches and gaming gear, there are still plenty of excellent deals available on tech accessories.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device for $29.99 (Save $20)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K Streaming Device for $29.99 (Save $20)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Gaming Headset for $34.99 (Save $35)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset for $69.99 (Save $30)
- Razer BlackShark V2 THX 7.1 Gaming Headset for $79.99 (Save $20)
- Nvidia Shield Android TV Streaming Media Player for $131.99 (Save $18)
- Garmin Instinct Solar Outdoor Smartwatch for $259.99 (Save $90)
- Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm with Gold Aluminum Case for $249 (Save $60)
- LG 27GP750-B 27-Inch Ultragear FHD IPS Gaming Monitor for $271.61 (Save $28.38)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch for $329 (Save $50.99)
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45MM Smartwatch with Starlight Sports band for $349.99 (Save $79.01)
- Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle 8G Graphics Card for $329 (Save $70)
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge Graphics Card for $449.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Cellphone Factory Unlocked for $874.97 (Save $175.02)
When was Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon's two-day sales event started Tuesday, July 12 and ran through yesterday, July 13 . But, there are still plenty of sales available to shop!
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale where Amazon Prime members can shop a variety of discounts on everything from headphones to home appliances. During Prime Day, new deals are constantly being added, including lightning deals, which typically only last a few hours. If you want to get ready for the savings, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now. You can also find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.
Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?
Yes, Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive event for Amazon Prime members only. If you don't already have an account, you'll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership in order to shop for deals.
