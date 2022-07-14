ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Last chance Prime Day tech deals—you can still save on Apple, Samsung, Beats and more

By Michael Desjardin, Jon Winkler and Ryan Waniata, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUwlh_0gfEOw6U00
You can still get the best tech deals from Amazon Prime Day today. Reviewed/Apple/Amazon

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day is over, but you can still find some serious savings. Some of the best tech products on the market are still heavily discounted right now, so even if you skipped Prime Day, we can help you score great deals on tech essentials from Apple , Samsung , Bose and more.

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, headphones, smartwatches or a new laptop, Prime Day is your time to shop. We're constantly combing through all of the remaining Prime Day tech deals to find you the best of the best, so take advantage now before these deals are gone.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 185+ best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still score today

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Here's everything you need to know about Prime Day tech deals happening now.

The best Prime Day tech deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day tech deals you can shop right now, including an incredible 55-inch Neo QLED TV and a pair of excellent wireless headphones .

  1. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $99.95 (Save $50)
  2. Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm with Gold Aluminum Case for $249 (Save $60)
  3. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device for $29.99 (Save $20)
  4. Apple iPad Air 10.9-Inch Wi-Fi with 64GB Storage for $569.99 (Save $30)
  5. LG 65-inch C1 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,696.99 (Save $803)
  6. Amazon 65-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $330)
  7. Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $79.01)
  8. Acer 14-Inch 128GB eMMC Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop for $379.99 (Save $100)
  9. Apple 16-Inch M1 Pro Chip MacBook Pro from $2,249 (Save $250)
  10. Samsung 55-Inch QN90B Neo QLED TV for $1,597.99 (Save $300)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Prime Day TV deals

These days, you can land a good, dependable smart TV for a super-affordable price. With Prime Day discounts still in effect, you'll spend even less. Here are some of the best Prime Day deals on TVs still available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syO99_0gfEOw6U00
Save on a new screen with these epic last-chance Amazon Prime Day TV deals on TCL, Samsung and LG TVs. Reviewed/Samsung/Amazon

Prime Day headphones deals

Nothing enhances a workout, commute or walk in the park quite like a comfortable pair of headphones. Here are the best Prime Day headphone deals still available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwXbX_0gfEOw6U00
Play your favorite tunes on the go with these post-Prime Day deals on earbuds and headphones. Reviewed/Beats/Skullcandy

Prime Day laptop and tablet deals

If you're ready for a new laptop, these Prime Day deals are still hanging on to help make the process a lot easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHGoB_0gfEOw6U00
Take quality computer power with you anywhere you work with these post-Prime Day laptop deals. Reviewed/Apple/Acer

Prime Day tech accessory deals

From streaming sticks and soundbars to smartwatches and gaming gear, there are still plenty of excellent deals available on tech accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rirO_0gfEOw6U00
Here are some of the best post-Prime Day deals on tech accessories like smartwatches and soundbars. Reviewed/LG/Nvidia/Amazon

When was Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon's two-day sales event started Tuesday, July 12 and ran through yesterday, July 13 . But, there are still plenty of sales available to shop!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale where Amazon Prime members can shop a variety of discounts on everything from headphones to home appliances. During Prime Day, new deals are constantly being added, including lightning deals, which typically only last a few hours. If you want to get ready for the savings, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now. You can also find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive event for Amazon Prime members only. If you don't already have an account, you'll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership in order to shop for deals.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Last chance Prime Day tech deals—you can still save on Apple, Samsung, Beats and more

Digital Trends

This 65-inch OLED TV is $1,100 off for Prime Day (18% claimed)

There may be no better time than right now to buy a new centerpiece for your home theater, as Prime Day TV deals have been as good as we were hoping. At the top of the list is this Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K smart TV, a great option if you’re looking to go big with your home theater. It’s also one of the best Prime Day deals available, as the regularly-priced $2,500 TV is just $1,400 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $1,100, and this is a Prime Day Lightning Deal. It’s only available until midnight tonight, or until it’s 100% claimed, and at the time of this writing it’s already at 18%, so click over to Amazon now to claim it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Today’s Dell XPS laptop deal cuts $550 off the price tag

In case you haven’t had a chance to check out our best touchscreen laptop deals, may we take a moment to introduce you to the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. Originally priced at $1,700, Dell is currently offering this lightweight laptop at the incredible discounted price of $1,150, giving a total savings of $550. At this lower price, you don’t want to miss bringing this laptop home and allowing it totally change your workflow and your life.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Prime Day may be over, but this $600 HP gaming PC deal lives on

Prime Day is over, and gone are Amazon’s gaming PC deals for the annual shopping event. However, this $65 discount for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop remains available, bringing the machine’s price down to a more affordable $600 from its original price of $665. HP rolled out this offer to try to draw the attention of shoppers on Prime Day, but it’s still online — we’re just not sure for how long. With that in mind, don’t waste time if you want to get this gaming PC for even cheaper than usual.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

The DEWALT Prime Day deals stock your tool shed and save you big bucks

Whether you’ve just moved into a new home or just moved out on your own for the first time, you probably could use some new tools. Usually, people have tools that have been handed down to them when they are on their own. A hammer, a screwdriver, and maybe a ruler are all you’re going to get to start. But as you move up in age, you may need to fix more things around your home. That’s when having reliable tools makes sense. Thankfully, since it’s Prime Day, there are deals, such as the DEWALT Prime Day sale, that will give you what you need for less.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This 65-inch QLED TV is a steal at $550 in Best Buy’s July sale

TCL has recently been making a lot of great inroads in higher-end TVs and is even starting to form some competition against companies like Samsung, which is impressive given their budget-oriented approach to pricing. That’s why we’re happy to see this newest TCL 5-series on sale at Best Buy for just $550, down from $700 — a nice discount of $150. That’s worth picking up if you want a budget QLED screen.
ELECTRONICS
Us Weekly

Best Buy Has Deals on Chromebooks That You Won’t Believe — Starting at $99

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking for a new laptop? If you’re doing so on a budget, it may feel daunting — but you’re in luck! Best Buy is the place to go right now, as the retailer is offering seriously low prices on incredible computers — namely Chromebooks. These laptops run on Chrome OS, which is developed by Google — and as with all of their other software, they’re designed with efficiency in mind.
COMPUTERS
CNET

This LG B1 OLED 55-Inch Smart TV Is at Its Lowest Price Yet

LG OLED televisions are some of the best high-quality smart TVs out there, and right now the B1 series is on sale for less than $1,000. The 55-inch set is made for gaming and decked out with AI-powered 4K video, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Originally $1,700, grab this today for $997.
ELECTRONICS
