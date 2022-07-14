ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ending soon: You can still score Prime Day TV deals—shop LG, TCL and Samsung

By Jon Winkler, Jillian Lucas and Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tjSW_0gfEOvDl00
You can still save big on a new TV with these TV deals at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. TSL/Hisense/LG/Reviewed/Ryan Martinez

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is technically in the books, but there are deals still happening. The massive two-day Amazon sales event began Tuesday, July 12 , and TVs, as ever, are on a lot of people's wish lists. The Prime Day TV deals from Amazon —along with competing Black Friday in July deals at Best Buy and Walmart rollbacks—are really good this year.

Best Prime Day TV deals you can still shop

Here are our top five favorite Prime Day TV deals you can still shop today, including a wallet-friendly compact model from TCL perfect that's for small spaces and Reviewed's #1 rated TV of last year, the LG C1 OLED .

  1. TCL 32-Inch 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $99 (Save $50)
  2. Hisense ULED Premium 65U7G QLED Series 65-Inch Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility at Amazon for $697.99 (Save $402)
  3. Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K UHD HDR 12x Smart TV at Walmart for $997.99 (Save $300)
  4. TCL 55-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy for $429.99 (Save $120)
  5. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $1,696.99 (Save $803)

TVs come in a wide variety of sizes, brands, features and prices. We should know because we've tested the best TVs on the market (and some of the worst!). But whether you’re shopping for the best TV for gaming or just need a budget-friendly screen , there are Prime Day TV deals for pretty much need.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 185+ best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still get right now

Here's a list of our favorite deals, broken down by retailer. If you're not sure what you're looking for in a TV, check out our Best TVs of 2022 guide for a complete run-down of what all those confusing acronyms like OLED and QLED actually mean.

Amazon TV deals for Prime Day

The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested . The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. It's also our top-rated TV for gaming thanks to its low latency and other gaming-friendly features. For Prime Day, you can get a 65-inch model at Amazon for 32% off at $1,696.99.

Another favorite is the Samsung Frame TV . Sporting an unusually elegant design, it's meant to blend into the wall as a framed picture rather than assert its techy-ness. The screensaver feature (both free and premium versions are available) allows you to display high-resolution fine art images when the TV is not in use. Today, Amazon has dropped the price of the 55-inch Samsung Frame to $1,197—shaving $200 off the standard retail price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uz4kN_0gfEOvDl00
Don't miss out on Prime Day deals on these stylish and impressive TVs from LG, Samsung, and more. Samsung/LG/Amazon/Reviewed/Emily Northrop

Walmart TV deals for Prime Day

Walmart has thousands of rollbacks for Amazon Prime Day. We love the TCLs with built-in Roku. It's a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Disney+, etc. experience wherever you plunk down a TV.  The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our Best TVs Under $500 guide . The 3-Series carries over a lot of those winning attributes, but with this Walmart deal somehow manages to keep the price under $100 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIptR_0gfEOvDl00
Top tier brands like LG and Samsung are getting huge discounts during Prime Day. LG/Samsung/Walmart/Emily Northrop

Best Buy TV deals for Prime Day

TCL TVs with built-in Roku routinely top our Best TVs Under $500 guide . Honestly, it's hard to find a better bang for your buck. Right now, you can get our top-rated TCL 5-Series in a 55-inch model at Best Buy for $429.99—$120 off the normal price. Reviewed's testers called the 5-Series "a budget-friendly quantum dot TV with commendable picture quality that won’t break the bank." But that's far from the only Best Buy TV deal today. Check it out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4iRK_0gfEOvDl00
Grab deals on TVs that will keep you wowed with these Prime Day deals. LG/Best Buy/Reviewed/Emily Northrop

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members . Not a member? Amazon is currently offering a free, 30-day trial that you can sign up for to experience Prime Day and you can find out which membership you qualify for here .

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When was Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started Tuesday, July 12 , and continued through yesterday, July 13 but we're still seeing some fantastic discounts still live across different retailers.

Where can you shop the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals?

You can find TV screens on sale at a number of different outlets. Not only are discounts available on the brand's websites themselves, like Samsung for instance, but tons of retailers like Amazon , Walmart to B&H Photo have discounts on quality screens. Some of those discounts are even on the best TVs we've ever tested , including ones that are best for your budget and best for your gaming console .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Ending soon: You can still score Prime Day TV deals—shop LG, TCL and Samsung

