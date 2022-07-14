ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can still get up to 50% off the best laptops with these post-Prime Day deals

By David Kender, Mark Brezinski and Michael Garrett Steele, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Even if Prime Day is over, you can still save big on laptops at Amazon and elsewhere. Reviewed/Ryan B. Martinez/Samsung/Acer/Microsoft

Even though Amazon Prime Day has wrapped up, there's still a discount or two to be found. Laptops are a perennial favorite on this massive shopping holiday, and there are still some deep discounts available at Amazon , Best Buy , Walmart , and more.

Best Prime Day laptop, PC and tablet deals you can shop

Below are the most compelling deals we could find from the biggest retailers offering sales today—something to fit every budget and lifestyle. If you're on the fence, we'd recommend you add it to your cart and then do your research quickly (Reviewed can help with our laptop guides ). With Prime Day over, there's no telling how long these bargains will last.

  1. Acer 16-Inch 512GB Predator Triton 500 SE for $1,199.99 (Save $550)
  2. Microsoft Surface 4 512GB Laptop for $899.99 (Save $400)
  3. MSI Delta 15.6-Inch 1TB Gaming Laptop for $1,199.99 (Save $400)
  4. Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14-Inch Laptop at Walmart for $399 (Save $300)
  5. Acer Aspire 5 (2021) Laptop for $379 (Save $270.99)
  7. Apple MacBook Pro 2021 14-Inch, M1 Pro Chip,16GB RAM, 512GB at Amazon for $1,800 (Save $200)
  8. Lenovo 15.6-Inch 256GB Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop at Best Buy for $649.99 (Save $150)
  9. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop at Amazon for $742 (Save $97.99)
  10. HP 11.6-Inch Chromebook, 4GB RAM, 32GB at Walmart for $98 (Save $127)

Many of these computers will let you adjust the specs, adding RAM or hard drive storage. Typically, you'll see steeper discounts on a higher-end computer than a basic model on a day like today. We're calling out the most exciting deals we can find, but it's also worth looking at the options of a computer you like to find the sweet spot of cost and performance for your budget.

Amazon laptop, PC and tablet deals for Prime Day

Whether you need a new laptop for college or a gaming powerhouse , there's no shortage of computing firepower during Prime Day.

Prime Day 2022: The best deals on laptops at Amazon Aubree Brabham / Apple / Amazon

Best Buy laptop, PC and tablet deals for Prime Day

The blue giant has slashed prices on a number of great options, whether you're shopping for back to school , gaming or just a basic laptop that does the job .

Prime Day 2022: The best deals on laptops at Best Buy Aubree Brabham / Acer / Best Buy

Walmart laptop, PC and tablet deals for Prime Day

Walmart is offering a number of rollbacks on laptops and tablets , aimed to take it easy on your wallet.

You can still score crazy laptop deals at Walmart today. Lenovo / Walmart

What is Amazon Prime Day

If you haven't already heard, Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event with thousands of products on sale. The deals at Amazon are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Amazon is currently offering a free, 30-day trial . But it doesn't end at Amazon. Nearly every other major retailer has gotten in on the action, including Walmart , Best Buy , Target , Wayfair , and many more .

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started Tuesday, July 12 , and ended yesterday, July 13 . However, laptop deals are continuing to linger after the big two-day sale ended.

Where can you shop the best Amazon Prime Day TV laptop deals?

You can shop for laptops from Amazon , Best Buy , and Walmart by using the links in this article. But you don't have to stop there. Other retailers such as Samsung and B&H Photo are among the many others discounting their laptops today.

If you're looking for guidance on finding a laptop for your specific situation or budget, check out our roundups of the best laptops , best gaming laptops , best laptops for students , and best laptops under $500 .

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: You can still get up to 50% off the best laptops with these post-Prime Day deals

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

