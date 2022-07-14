Pregnancy centers exist to help mothers and babies. Why is that making the left so angry?

With Roe v. Wade now overturned, a refrain I keep hearing from abortion proponents is that those who claim to be “pro-life” need to step up to do just that: Protect life.

The message goes along the lines that if the anti-abortion camp really believes in helping women and saving babies, then it should do more to aid them before – and after – the child is born. It's jarring then that the crisis pregnancy centers and maternity homes that do this work are the target of both political animus and actual violence.