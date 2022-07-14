ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Three Blue Crabs Named Mid-Summer ALPB All-Star

By Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n5SLu_0gfEOchC00

(Waldorf, MD, July 13, 2022) The Atlantic League announced earlier today their Mid-Season Summer ALPB All-Star team. On the team, the Blue Crabs managed to have three players on the All-Star roster, David Harris (OF/DH), McKenzie Mills (SP), and Endrys Briceno (RP).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFJbT_0gfEOchC00
Congratulations to David Harris, McKenzie Mills, and Endrys Briceno on being named Atlantic League All Stars! Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

It’s no surprise that the Blue Crabs have three players on the All-Star team, as they finished the first half of the season with a 48-18 record, which was the league’s best. The 48-18 record allowed the Blue Crabs to comfortably clinch the North Division First Half Title, securing them a playoff spot come September.

David Harris has put the barrel on the ball more times than not. Leading the league in batting average (.358), Harris also leads the Blue Crabs in RBIs (50) and is second in home runs (9). Harris has drastically improved from last year. Playing for the Blue Crabs in 2021, Harris batted .272 with 15 home runs and 79 RBIs.

McKenzie Mills has been the star of the Blue Crabs rotation. Starting as the 5thpitcher in the rotation, Mills was the surprise of the season. The left-handed pitcher is currently leading the league in ERA (2.99) and wins (9). Mills was named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in June.

Endrys Briceno played with the Blue Crabs in 2021, posting a 1.57 ERA. Briceno fanned 77 batters in just 57.2 innings. He was awarded the Atlantic League Reliever of the Year in 2021. Briceno didn’t lift off the gas pedal in 2022. Briceno currently has a 0.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts in just 30.2 innings pitched.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy