ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

First trailer for long-awaited Orphan prequel arrives

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article13 years on from Orphan's release – and the first time we saw that near-incredible twist – a prequel is on its way to cinemas. First announced back in 2020, Orphan: First Kill will re-visit Esther's age-defying story in another equally terrifying tale, and we're now just weeks away from its...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

New BBC1 Drama The Control Room 17th to 19th July

Couldn't see a thread for this new drama on BBC1 which started tonight. Thought it was a good first ep and the Intrigue to what really happened with Gabo and Sam is interesting. I found it very boring and I couldn't give a toss about any of the characters. It...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Loki season 2 casts Blindspotting star

Loki season 2 is currently filming in London, which means pictures from the set have started to leak. One of those pictures sees Blindspotting star Rafael Casal alongside Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, returning as Loki and Mobius respectively (reported by Deadline). The casting hasn't been officially acknowledged by Marvel,...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Daryl stars in first look at final episodes

The Walking Dead's Daryl stars in the first look at the final episodes of the zombie drama. As the franchise heads to San Diego Comic-Con for a celebration of the last eight episodes, we can now see Norman Reedus preparing for battle and what looks like the start of an integration in front of a mystery woman.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
digitalspy.com

Neighbours confirms Mike Young's return story as Guy Pearce reprises classic role

Neighbours spoilers follow. We are heading towards the final week of Neighbours, and the final episodes bring many old faces with them – including '80s legend Mike Young. Hollywood star Guy Pearce has reprised his iconic role and is set to be reunited on screen with many people that were around during his era – including his childhood sweetheart, Jane Harris.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Witness Number 3 (Channel 5 pace)

Drama about a young single mum who becomes a witness in a murder case and the problems this causes her. Starring Nina Toussaint-White and featuring Sue Johnston. Sounds interesting but Channel 5 have done some poor dramas, to be honest. Starts tonight at 9pm, then nightly finishing on Thursday. I...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Stiles
Person
Isabelle Fuhrman
Person
Rossif Sutherland
digitalspy.com

Love Island S08 E37 - Monday 18th July 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread

Previously... on Love Island,.. - As Mad Movies continued, Ekin-Su saw David kiss Coco passionately and refer to her as a 'heavyweight'. - The boys questioned what happened between Ekin-Su and George. - Dami's three way kiss was exposed, leading to a falling out with both Indiyah and Summer. -...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson shares new behind-the-scenes look at Fast X

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has shared a new look from her work on Fast X. The Oscar winner was confirmed back in April to be joining the long-running action franchise in an undisclosed role. Taking to her Instagram page, Larson shared a new picture of her smiling with co-star...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Davide, Luca, Dami and Andrew truly awful

Well for anyone that has been bored of this series I am sure tonights episode woke you out of your boredom. I am DELIGHTED they chucked in an 'at the movies' as it opened or SHOULD have opened the girls eyes in particular. I was absolutely FURIOUS with these four geezers tonight. LUCA well the whole forum has exploded about his dreadful possesive childish behaviour. Gemma DID NOT do anything. She didnt kiss Billy, hold his hand, damn all and there is Luca gunning for her. HUGE red flag. I was also reminded at how NASTY he was in the clips about the other guys playing away etc. DAMI is an absolute toerag. No respect whatsoever for Indyah and if she forgives him I dont have much for her either. Nasty piece of work. Chauvinistic also egging on his 'boys club' DAVIDE Jesus man there might have been a bit of 'touching' going on in Ekins bed but that was all. Have you SEEN your own fecking behaviour kissing girls and sleeping with them????? So thats ok or you and Ekin is a LIAR. Lastly Andrew. I am so so glad Tasha saw him necking, kissing, making out with Coco. However I am disappointed she seems to be ok with it at the end of the show. Explosive episode. No winner emerging and God only knows what will happen.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Kill#Orphan#Prequel#American#The Haunting
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman confirms future on soap

Coronation Street favourite Maureen Lipman isn't going anywhere just yet, after signing a one-year contract extension on the soap. She's played the grandmother of Tyrone Dobbs, Evelyn Plummer, since 2018, while also juggling a spot on Celebrity Gogglebox for a short time. Now, in conversation with Reader's Digest, the actress...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Loki star's new superhero movie

Loki star Owen Wilson is returning to the world of superheroes for a new film for Paramount+, and the trailer has just dropped. Secret Headquarters stars the actor as the world's most powerful superhero, the Iron Man-esque The Guard, trying to be a dad to his son Charlie (The Adam Project's Walker Scobell), who has no idea of his tights-and-capes antics.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Thor: Love and Thunder gets deluxe action figure with LED lights

Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers follow. Thor: Love and Thunder is getting a deluxe action figure from Hot Toys. A collaboration between Hot Toys, Sideshow Collectibles and Marvel Studios has released a sixth-scale action figure that recreates every little detail of Chris Hemsworth's version of Thor. This isn't the typical...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
digitalspy.com

EE will we see more Beales return or introduced?

With peters exit now leaving only Kathy and bobby as the only Beales on the square could we see some returns or new Beales into the fold here are some of the characters who could possibly arrive or return:. Ian Beale. Kenny Beale. Elizabeth Beale. Harry Beale. Ronnie Beale. Dora...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Who would you like to see returning to EE?

We already know big Mo and Alfie returning at some point. We'll we see more characters returning?. Tanya Cross would be my ideal returnee but Jo Joyner is busy. Sharon, Linda & Tanya would make an elite friendship group. Posts: 1,373. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 17/07/22 - 11:27 #3. Ian...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

paul hollywood in mexico

Who's been watching the show so far and what do you think of it. Only watched the first episode so far, need to catch up on last night's. Didn't enjoy it as much as the Japan series, also the narrator feels out of place, a little off putting. Only watched...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy