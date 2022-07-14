ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Season’s First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquito Sample Announced

capecod.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – The first West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample of the season has been reported by Massachusetts health officials. The sample was...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

Seashore Official Cautions Beachgoers to Stay Shark Smart

WELLFLEET – An official with the Cape Cod National Seashore is advising people on the Cape to stay Shark Smart this summer and to know the risks when entering the water. “The sharks are here and how we recreate in the water, if we choose to do so, we want to do it to be as Shark Smart as possible,” Superintendent for the Seashore Brian Carlstrom said in a recent Sunday Journal interview.
LIFESTYLE
capecod.com

New details: Fire damages popular Falmouth diner

FALMOUTH – A fire damaged a popular Falmouth diner early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Betsy’s Diner at 457 Main Street about 5 AM. Flames could be seen on the roof after the fire apparently spread through the ductwork. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Main Street was.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Meet Ocean 104.7’s July Cape Codder of the Month

Congratulations to Tim O’Connell, founder of Tommy’s Place, who was nominated to be Ocean 104.7’s July Cape Codder of the Month. He was nominated by Kathy, who submitted this description of Tim:. “Tim was able with only grass roots efforts, no major fundraiser, to complete the Tommy’s...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Will You Help Shams Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Shams! This 1 year old socialite is sure to win you over with her fabulous personality. Fun fact: her name means “the sun” in Arabic, which suites this orange tabby well. This sunny girl is full of energy and often looking to get into mischief. For example, she’s figured out how to open the doors in the adoption center and will let herself into your office when she’s looking for a cuddle (or just to bother you). You’ll never be bored with this entertainment machine in your house! When she’s not busy climbing or chasing toys, she’s likely to be right next to you looking for some attention . She’s easy to make a connection with and you’re guaranteed to love her at first sight. Shams has a complicated history living with other cats in her previous home, so we think she would do best as your one and only pet. She would also like to live in a home without young children.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
capecod.com

Box truck rolls over on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne

BOURNE – A box truck rolled over into the woods in Bourne around 9:30 AM Monday. The crash happened on the ramp from the rotary to Route 25 westbound. No injuries were reported. Firefighters had to mitigate a fuel spill. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Organizers Pull the Plug on Pops by the Sea

HYANNIS – The annual Pops by the Sea concert event has been suspended this summer and beyond by organizers. The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod said that the decision was based on the need to prioritize their mission promoting and supporting the arts and culture of Cape Cod, as well as based on the limitations of the size of the organization.
ENTERTAINMENT
capecod.com

Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Bourne

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported in Bourne about 4:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) just off the State Police rotary. The driver was evaluated by EMTs but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Woman injured while walking West End Breakwater in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured while walking along the West End Breakwater in Provincetown around 8:15 PM Sunday evening. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury about half way across the popular route to Long Point. Because of low tide, a boat could not reach the scene so rescuers had to go on foot and carry the victim in a stokes basket to the ambulance which then transported her to Cape Cod Hospital.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Nile#Mosquitoes
capecod.com

Operation Viking Underway at Joint Base Cape Cod

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – An extensive U.S. Armed Forces training operation is underway at Joint Base Cape Cod for its second year. The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade of the U.S. Army is holding training exercises at the Joint Base as part of this year’s Operation Viking. The...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

UPDATE: Tuesday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Sits at $555M

HYANNIS – UPDATE: 1:02 p.m. on 7/19/22: According to an official with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has been increased to $555 million, with a $316.9 million cash option. The original story, published at 5 a.m. on July 19, can be found below:. ——
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Falmouth Police seek possible witness to vandalism

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police would like your help with identifying the male in the attached picture. He may have been a witness to vandalism. Please contact Officer Garrison at 774-255-4527. Thank you. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Statement from Barnstable Police on social media post of incident at Cape Cod Mall

HYANNIS – Cape Wide News was made aware of a social media post regarding an alleged incident involving a man possibly following two children. Barnstable Police issued the following statement Monday afternoon: “On Sunday at approximately 12:20 PM, the Barnstable Police Department was dispatched to the Cape Cod Mall for a report of two juvenile females that were being followed by an older male as they walked in the mall.
BARNSTABLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
capecod.com

Monomoy District Names New Harwich Elementary Principal

HARWICH – Dr. Christie Cutone has been named the next principal of Harwich Elementary School. The Monomoy Regional School District’s hiring committee–which was made of teachers, parents, and other school community members–picked Cutone out of a field of six final candidates. Cutone was praised by the...
HARWICH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy