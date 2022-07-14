Season’s First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquito Sample Announced

Meet Shams! This 1 year old socialite is sure to win you over with her fabulous personality. Fun fact: her name means “the sun” in Arabic, which suites this orange tabby well. This sunny girl is full of energy and often looking to get into mischief. For example, she’s figured out how to open the doors in the adoption center and will let herself into your office when she’s looking for a cuddle (or just to bother you). You’ll never be bored with this entertainment machine in your house! When she’s not busy climbing or chasing toys, she’s likely to be right next to you looking for some attention . She’s easy to make a connection with and you’re guaranteed to love her at first sight. Shams has a complicated history living with other cats in her previous home, so we think she would do best as your one and only pet. She would also like to live in a home without young children.

ANIMALS ・ 21 HOURS AGO