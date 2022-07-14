ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Online Training for PoNS Therapy

NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) this week announced the launch of its online training module for physical therapists seeking to treat gait deficit in adults with mild to moderate symptoms of multiple sclerosis (“MS”). “We are pleased to introduce our online PoNS...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Training#In Therapy#Multiple Sclerosis
