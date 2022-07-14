Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Online Training for PoNS Therapy

WAYNE, PA — Argosy Private Equity, a lower middle market private equity firm, announced the recent sale of Linx Technologies to TE Connectivity. Founded in 1997, Linx is a leading provider of wireless technology solutions to device manufacturers in the commercial, government, consumer, agricultural, and industrial segments. Linx is an antenna design and manufacturing company focused on serving original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) that require wireless functionality for their products. The company’s antennas are engineered for industrial, scientific and medical (“ISM”), Wi-Fi, cellular and global navigation satellite system (“GNSS”) bands for numerous Internet of Things (“IoT”) applications. Linx complements its antenna product lines with RF connectors, RF modules, remote controls and sub-GHz data modules.
