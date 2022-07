When Dutchtown lost in the 2021 playoffs, Nathan Monceaux got all the motivation he needed to take his game and the Griffins to a higher level. “He set goals for himself and for us as a team and he helped us achieve a lot of them,” Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “He worked in the weight room to reshape his body. In the process, Nathan became a better pitcher and a better hitter. He set the tone for us in a lot of ways.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO