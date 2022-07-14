ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

GOP’s Doughty Promises Better Cape Water Quality, New Bridges if Elected Governor

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Republican candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor Chris Doughty and Kate Campanale have outlined a number of goals for Cape Cod to improve quality of life and boost the local economy. They said they will work towards improving Blue Economy initiatives, improving water quality, and increasing...

The Massachusetts Republican gubernatorial primary race will heat up next month as out-of-state GOP governors travel to the commonwealth and hit the campaign trail. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will stump for former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who’s been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, on Aug. 10 in Boston. While she’s in the Bay State, Noem will also attend a fundraiser at the home of Massachusetts auto dealer and Trump supporter Ernie Boch Jr., Diehl’s campaign announced Tuesday afternoon.
NANTUCKET – Nantucket Town officials recently received an update on sources of PFAS on the island, including in the community’s wastewater. CDM Smith consultants working for the town said that there are many potential sources of the contaminant, but wastewater is a common through-line connecting them and routine testing allows experts to track PFAS to its sources.
A Massachusetts state employee has been accused of double dipping by holding down two state jobs at once with overlapping hours. The State Ethics Commission’s Enforcement Division alleged Monday that Brooke Merkin violated conflict of interest law by having two separate state jobs during the same hours. The commission...
With the clock ticking down to July 31, the Massachusetts Senate will tackle a roughly $4 billion economic development bill, featuring a tax relief package that would take effect quicker than the House’s proposal as Bay Staters grapple with skyrocketing inflation and housing costs, among other financial strains. The...
BOSTON — With 90 percent of Massachusetts experiencing drought conditions, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 2-Signficant Drought in the Northeast, Southeast, Connecticut River Valley, and Central Regions of the state. Additionally, the Islands Region will remain at Level 1-Mild Drought along with the Western Region, which was elevated from Normal conditions last month. At this time, the Cape Cod Region will remain at Level 0-Normal conditions. As outlined in the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, a Level 2-Significant Drought warrants the convening of an inter-agency Mission Group, which has already been convened, to more closely coordinate on drought assessments, impacts and response within the government. A Level 1-Mild Drought warrants detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, and technical outreach and assistance to the affected municipalities.
Massachusetts is known for many things, Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools as well, so it might not come as a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State Representative Maria Robinson submitted her resignation today, July 18, to the Massachusetts State House. “I submit to you my letter of resignation effective midnight, July 17, 2022, leaving my position as a member of the House representing the 6th Middlesex District. Being a member of this House has been a distinct honor and I am grateful to all the wonderful people I have met in this capacity,” was read at the State House today by the clerk into the record.
NANTUCKET – The need for more comprehensive surface water and ground water regulations was the subject of a public hearing at a recent Nantucket Select Board meeting. Town Manager Libby Gibson said that the town had received a number of complaints from around the island about stormwater. “We are...
More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
Congratulations to Tim O’Connell, founder of Tommy’s Place, who was nominated to be Ocean 104.7’s July Cape Codder of the Month. He was nominated by Kathy, who submitted this description of Tim:. “Tim was able with only grass roots efforts, no major fundraiser, to complete the Tommy’s...
If you see an increased number of military airplanes in the skies over the SouthCoast and Cape Cod for the next couple of weeks, there’s no need to panic. From now until July 31, Operation Viking is taking place at Joint Base Cape Cod. Operation Viking is, according to a release, the only joint task force exercise in the continental United States. It is being conducted by the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade.
JOINT BASE CAPE COD – An extensive U.S. Armed Forces training operation is underway at Joint Base Cape Cod for its second year. The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade of the U.S. Army is holding training exercises at the Joint Base as part of this year’s Operation Viking. The...
On July 15, a number of Vineyard police officers graduated from Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy. Among them were Officer Savannah Barnes of the Oak Bluffs Police Department, Officer Cory Medeiros of the Tisbury Police Department, Officer Brad Fielder of the West Tisbury Police Department, and Officer Alex Guest of the Edgartown Police Department.
Yelp has crowned the best ice cream parlors in every state and province, and the best spot in Massachusetts is right in our backyard. Based on certain Yelp criteria, Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee has been awarded the best ice cream in Massachusetts, giving you just another reason to take that family trip to the Cape this summer.
