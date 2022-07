Emotions ran high at a Saturday rally and march calling for justice for Andrew Tekle Sundberg, who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police after a six hour standoff. Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, who lived near Sundberg confronted the rally. She said bullets Sundberg fired during the standoff came through the walls of her apartment, nearly killing her and her children.

