PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured while walking along the West End Breakwater in Provincetown around 8:15 PM Sunday evening. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury about half way across the popular route to Long Point. Because of low tide, a boat could not reach the scene so rescuers had to go on foot and carry the victim in a stokes basket to the ambulance which then transported her to Cape Cod Hospital.

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO