Nantucket, MA

Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard Remain in Mild Drought

capecod.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard are both still experiencing mild drought conditions, according to the Massachusetts Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs. State officials bumped the drought level on both islands up from normal conditions–Level 0–to the first tier back in June. Mild...

www.capecod.com

capecod.com

Meet Ocean 104.7’s July Cape Codder of the Month

Congratulations to Tim O’Connell, founder of Tommy’s Place, who was nominated to be Ocean 104.7’s July Cape Codder of the Month. He was nominated by Kathy, who submitted this description of Tim:. “Tim was able with only grass roots efforts, no major fundraiser, to complete the Tommy’s...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Seashore Official Cautions Beachgoers to Stay Shark Smart

WELLFLEET – An official with the Cape Cod National Seashore is advising people on the Cape to stay Shark Smart this summer and to know the risks when entering the water. “The sharks are here and how we recreate in the water, if we choose to do so, we want to do it to be as Shark Smart as possible,” Superintendent for the Seashore Brian Carlstrom said in a recent Sunday Journal interview.
LIFESTYLE
capecod.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen thunders across the Cape

YARMOUTH – The annual Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen was held Sunday. The ride is named after Nicholas Xiarhos, son of Steven Xiarhos retired Deputy Chief of Yarmouth Police now State Representative. Marine Cpl. Nicholas Xiarhos was killed by a roadside bomb while serving in Afghanistan on July 23rd, 2009.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

New details: Fire damages popular Falmouth diner

FALMOUTH – A fire damaged a popular Falmouth diner early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Betsy’s Diner at 457 Main Street about 5 AM. Flames could be seen on the roof after the fire apparently spread through the ductwork. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Main Street was.
FALMOUTH, MA
City
Hyannis, MA
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
State
Massachusetts State
capecod.com

Sunday photo essay: Summer skies

Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Nantucket Officials Address Public Concerns About Stormwater

NANTUCKET – The need for more comprehensive surface water and ground water regulations was the subject of a public hearing at a recent Nantucket Select Board meeting. Town Manager Libby Gibson said that the town had received a number of complaints from around the island about stormwater. “We are...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Organizers Pull the Plug on Pops by the Sea

HYANNIS – The annual Pops by the Sea concert event has been suspended this summer and beyond by organizers. The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod said that the decision was based on the need to prioritize their mission promoting and supporting the arts and culture of Cape Cod, as well as based on the limitations of the size of the organization.
ENTERTAINMENT
capecod.com

Box truck rolls over on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne

BOURNE – A box truck rolled over into the woods in Bourne around 9:30 AM Monday. The crash happened on the ramp from the rotary to Route 25 westbound. No injuries were reported. Firefighters had to mitigate a fuel spill. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

UPDATE: Tuesday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Sits at $555M

HYANNIS – UPDATE: 1:02 p.m. on 7/19/22: According to an official with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has been increased to $555 million, with a $316.9 million cash option. The original story, published at 5 a.m. on July 19, can be found below:. ——
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Statement from Barnstable Police on social media post of incident at Cape Cod Mall

HYANNIS – Cape Wide News was made aware of a social media post regarding an alleged incident involving a man possibly following two children. Barnstable Police issued the following statement Monday afternoon: “On Sunday at approximately 12:20 PM, the Barnstable Police Department was dispatched to the Cape Cod Mall for a report of two juvenile females that were being followed by an older male as they walked in the mall.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Will You Help Shams Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Shams! This 1 year old socialite is sure to win you over with her fabulous personality. Fun fact: her name means “the sun” in Arabic, which suites this orange tabby well. This sunny girl is full of energy and often looking to get into mischief. For example, she’s figured out how to open the doors in the adoption center and will let herself into your office when she’s looking for a cuddle (or just to bother you). You’ll never be bored with this entertainment machine in your house! When she’s not busy climbing or chasing toys, she’s likely to be right next to you looking for some attention . She’s easy to make a connection with and you’re guaranteed to love her at first sight. Shams has a complicated history living with other cats in her previous home, so we think she would do best as your one and only pet. She would also like to live in a home without young children.
ANIMALS
capecod.com

Woman injured while walking West End Breakwater in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured while walking along the West End Breakwater in Provincetown around 8:15 PM Sunday evening. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury about half way across the popular route to Long Point. Because of low tide, a boat could not reach the scene so rescuers had to go on foot and carry the victim in a stokes basket to the ambulance which then transported her to Cape Cod Hospital.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
capecod.com

Monomoy District Names New Harwich Elementary Principal

HARWICH – Dr. Christie Cutone has been named the next principal of Harwich Elementary School. The Monomoy Regional School District’s hiring committee–which was made of teachers, parents, and other school community members–picked Cutone out of a field of six final candidates. Cutone was praised by the...
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Bourne

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported in Bourne about 4:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) just off the State Police rotary. The driver was evaluated by EMTs but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Police seek possible witness to vandalism

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police would like your help with identifying the male in the attached picture. He may have been a witness to vandalism. Please contact Officer Garrison at 774-255-4527. Thank you. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Operation Viking Underway at Joint Base Cape Cod

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – An extensive U.S. Armed Forces training operation is underway at Joint Base Cape Cod for its second year. The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade of the U.S. Army is holding training exercises at the Joint Base as part of this year’s Operation Viking. The...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

State Urges Protection of Public Benefits From Skimming Scams

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance has issued an advisory to residents about a skimming scam that may have affected clients receiving public benefits. The agency recently found out that certain retailers and banks may have had ATMs and card processing terminals compromised by scammers looking to...
HYANNIS, NE

