ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Mordaunt under fire as Truss camp pushes for votes in race for No 10

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gA54w_0gfELILP00

Penny Mordaunt has come under fire from allies of Liz Truss as the Tory leadership contest became increasingly bitter.

The trade minister came second in the first round of voting, pushing Foreign Secretary Ms Truss into third place.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak claimed the top spot but the battle to reach the final stage of the contest – which will see the two candidates chosen by MPs face a vote of the membership – is far from over.

Ms Mordaunt’s strong performance saw her claim 67 votes, 17 more than Ms Truss, with Mr Sunak picking up the support of 88 MPs.

Strong opinion polling also buoyed Ms Mordaunt’s campaign, pushing her into the status of bookmakers’ favourite to become the next Tory leader and prime minister.

But supporters of Ms Truss seized on a scathing attack on Ms Mordaunt from former Brexit minister Lord Frost.

He told TalkTV: “I am quite surprised at where she is in this leadership race. She was my deputy – notionally, more than really – in the Brexit talks last year.

“I felt she did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations last year. She wouldn’t always deliver tough messages to the European Union when that was necessary.

“She wasn’t fully accountable, she wasn’t always visible. Sometimes I didn’t even know where she was. This became such a problem that, after six months, I had to ask the Prime Minister to move her on and find somebody else to support me.”

The remarks were seized on by the Truss campaign, with Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke saying: “Lord Frost’s warning is a really serious one. Conservatives – and far more importantly our country – need a leader who is tested and ready.”

A second round of voting will take place on Thursday, which will see the lowest placed of the six remaining candidates eliminated from the race – although pressure is already growing from Ms Truss’s allies for Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch to abandon their bids and for their supporters on the right of the party to unite around the Foreign Secretary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atZvf_0gfELILP00

Ms Braverman scraped into the second round with 32 votes – candidates with fewer than 30 were eliminated – while Ms Badenoch had 40.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, a key player in the Truss campaign, told Sky News: “The reason why I think that supporters of Suella and Kemi should come and join Liz is because a lot of their policies are in a very similar direction, about having a free economy, about making sure we stand up for the United Kingdom and be proud of our country.”

Ms Truss was expected to use a campaign launch speech on Thursday to attempt to portray herself as more competent on the economy than Ms Mordaunt.

Meanwhile Mr Sunak insisted his wealth and background in international finance does not bar him from understanding the plight of hard-pressed households.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “I don’t judge people by their bank accounts, I judge them by their character and I think people can judge me by my actions over the past couple of years.

“Whenever I have needed to step in to support people I have, and furlough is a fantastic example of that.

“But what I would say as a Conservative is I believe in hard work and aspiration and that’s my story, and if I’m prime minister then I’ll be making the case for that with vigour.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ksybk_0gfELILP00

He defended his economic plan, which would not involve the immediate tax cuts promised by his rivals.

“I think our number one economic priority is to tackle inflation and not make it worse,” he told Today.

“I will get taxes down in this Parliament, but I’m going to do so responsibly.

“Because I don’t cut taxes to win elections, I win elections to cut taxes, and I’m convinced that I’m the best person to beat Keir Starmer and the Labour Party at the next election.”

Rival camps have accused Mr Sunak’s operation of “dirty tricks” and “shenanigans” during the parliamentary election process, with the finger of blame pointed at former chief whip Sir Gavin Williamson.

Asked what Sir Gavin’s role is, Mr Sunak said: “Like all the Members of Parliament who are on my team, they are talking to colleagues and making the case for my candidacy because they believe that I am the best person to beat Keir Starmer and the Labour Party and I’m really grateful for all their support.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utgyb_0gfELILP00

In other developments:

– Ms Mordaunt used a piece in the Daily Mail to stress her credentials on defence, calling it the “first duty” of Government to honour the UK’s Nato commitment of spending 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030.

– Ms Badenoch used a Times interview to describe herself as an “instinctive” tax-cutter but warned against “reckless” measures, while also suggesting the Bank of England should have come under greater scrutiny for not raising interest rates sooner.

– Tom Tugendhat said he has been “untainted by the last two years” of Mr Johnson’s Government, having not held ministerial office.

Under the Tory leadership rules, any candidate who does not get 30 votes or who finishes last in a round of voting is eliminated from the contest.

Tory MPs will continue to vote in subsequent rounds until two candidates are left, who will then battle it out over the summer to win the support of Conservative members, with their choice of the next prime minister being unveiled on September 5.

Mr Johnson will formally tender his resignation to the Queen to make way for his successor the following day, his official spokesman confirmed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Some Scots love me’, Liz Truss says in hustings on eve of final MPs’ ballot

Liz Truss said that “some Scots love” her as she said she would strengthen the case for the Union by making “people’s lives better” across the UK during a hustings. The Foreign Secretary ruled out holding a second referendum on Scottish independence, while rivals Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak said the issue was not their priority when asked about it in a Spectator podcast.
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss odds-on to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader, say bookmakers

Liz Truss is now the bookies’ favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, as the Tory leadership race approaches its final stages.Despite receiving the lowest number of votes of the three candidates to survive Tuesday’s ballot of Conservative MPs, the foreign secretary narrowed the gap between her closest rival Penny Mordaunt to just six – gaining more new votes than her two remaining rivals combined.Her campaign team is now hoping to hoover up support from backers of newly-eliminated rival Kemi Badenoch ahead of the fifth ballot on Wednesday. They are urging their colleagues to “unite behind a candidate...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Reforms to stop Russian oligarchs’ ‘abuse’ of British courts to muzzle critics

Courts will be given new powers to stop Russian oligarchs “abusing” the UK legal system to silence critics under reforms announced by the Government.The series of measures, set out by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday, take aim at so-called Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs).They include a new tool allowing courts to throw out meritless claims quicker and a cap on costs to prevent the super-rich from “bullying” journalists with the threat of expensive litigation, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.We won’t let those bankrolling Putin exploit the UK’s legal jurisdiction to muzzle their criticsDominic RaabSLAPPs usually involve...
POLITICS
The Independent

Chancellor ‘looking at’ powers to overrule financial regulators

Nadhim Zahawi has said the Government is considering taking more power to intervene in financial regulators’ decisions in a post-Brexit overhaul to regulation.In his first speech as Chancellor, Mr Zahawi said he was still undecided on the move, which could cause tension with the independent Bank of England.He said the Government will introduce the Financial Services and Markets Bill on Wednesday, a “landmark piece of legislation” that would revoke retained EU law on financial services.The country should feel confident that we can, and we will, get inflation back under controlChancellor Nadhim ZahawiMr Zahawi, in a speech to the City, said:...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Suella Braverman
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Uk#Tory#The European Union
The Independent

Israeli leader warns Hezbollah during visit to border

Israel’s new prime minister paid an unannounced visit to the border with Lebanon on Tuesday, threatening to unleash a harsh military response to what he described as “unacceptable” aggression by the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. The visit came at a time of heightened tensions with Hezbollah, a...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

‘Relishing prospect of martyrdom’: Steve Bannon accused of treating trial as theatre arriving for court in three shirts

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Steve Bannon, the right-wing activist and one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump, who was indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the events leading up to and during the 6 January Capitol riot.Arriving for Jury selection on Monday at the E Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC, Mr Bannon was accused of showboating by some observers because he appeared in his customary multiple layers of clothing. Specifically, Mr Bannon wore three shirts.Senior legal affairs reporter for Politico Josh Gerstein...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran

Russian cruise missiles struck villages around southern Ukraine’s port city of Odesa early Tuesday, hitting houses, a school and a community center as Russian President Vladimir Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Iran to discuss a U.N.-backed proposal to unblock exports of Ukrainian grain. Russian forces fired seven Kalibr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Out of wartime hiding, Ukraine's first lady makes US visit

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday as she began a series of high-profile appearances in Washington that will include a session with U.S. counterpart Jill Biden. Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew alongside American ones on Pennsylvania Avenue as Zelenska headed...
The Independent

What the papers say – July 20

Britain’s record temperature of 40.3 which caused a huge surge in fires on Tuesday is the focus of today’s papers.Climate scientists call the the historic temperature reading a “wake-up call” in The Guardian‘s splash which includes experts calculating that “close to 1,000 people are likely to die as a result of the current hot spell”.Guardian front page, Wednesday 20 July 2022: 'A wake-up call': UK hits highest ever temperature pic.twitter.com/oCs2VpEcHp— The Guardian (@guardian) July 19, 2022“The day Britain burned,” declares The Independent, featuring an image of homes completely alight. The paper adds that 22 wildfires broke out within the space...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

47 Republicans join Democrats to pass marriage equality bill in House of Representatives

The US House of Representatives has passed the Respect for Marriage Act to protect marriage equality, a direct response to the US Supreme Court’s suggestion that it could revisit cases that affirm same-sex marriage protections in its recent decision to strike down abortion rights.All Democratic lawmakers supported the bill’s passage on 19 July, with only 47 Republicans joining in support; 157 Republicans voted against it.Democratic US Rep Ritchie Torres, among the first openly gay African American men elected to Congress, presided over the vote.The bill repeals the Defense of Marriage Act from 1996, which the Supreme Court ruled was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Unions angry at pay awards for public sector workers

The Government is on a collision course with public sector workers including nurses and teachers after announcing pay rises which were attacked as a real-terms wage cut.One union leader warned of co-ordinated strike action in response to pay announcements by ministers, and members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England will be balloted on industrial action.More than one million NHS staff, including nurses, paramedics and midwives, will receive an increase of at least £1,400 with lowest earners to receive up to 9.3%, while dentists and doctors will get a 4.5% pay rise, police 5% and teachers between 5...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy