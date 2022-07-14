ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

‘Double the Pupil Premium’ says social mobility expert

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9qld_0gfEL7if00

The Pupil Premium – funding used to improve outcomes for the poorest pupils – should double, while its eligibility criteria should be extended to help pupils living in “deep poverty”, a social mobility expert has said.

The maximum funding per pupil for 2021-22 is £2,345.

Lee Elliot Major, social mobility professor at the University of Exeter , said the fact teachers were reporting that pupils were stealing basics such as food and tissues, showed there was an “urgent need” to review the funding.

Teachers on the frontline are seeing children turning up to school hungry, tired and anxious - with many still missing school altogether

Lee Elliot Major, social mobility professor

He called for all the Conservative Party leadership candidates to set out how they would tackle poverty and support education recovery catch-up following the pandemic.

Prof Elliot Major, who spoke to the All Party Parliamentary Group on Social Mobility this week, said it was “vital” there was “no policy paralysis created by political instability at the very time leadership is needed to address unprecedented challenges currently facing schools and universities”.

He added that failure to act could leave a generation “scarred” by Covid-19 and that it was “disappointing” that there had been little mention from candidates regarding levelling up or social mobility.

Teachers on the frontline are seeing children turning up to school hungry, tired and anxious – with many still missing school altogether,” he said.

“Pupils are stealing basic items like tissues, they can’t pay for the bus to get to school, some are missing out on sixth form because they’ve started working to help their families.

“This year will also see the toughest university admissions round in living memory. Not enough money has been spent on helping teachers repair the damage caused by the pandemic, and the money spent so far has not been implemented well.”

Progress made in schools in narrowing gaps in achievement between different groups of children has gone back a decade

Lee Elliot Major, social mobility professor

Prof Elliot Major said he wanted the Pupil Premium funding given to schools to double and for the benefit to be given to more of the “working poor”.

He added that his research showed that Covid-19 had led to an average three to four months’ lost learning for pupils, and that the impact was “particularly acute” for younger children.

The pandemic was likely to lead to a 4-12% decline in income mobility, he said, adding that there should be a national, university-led tutoring service for pupils to catch up on lost learning.

He has previously said the removal of the focus on disadvantaged pupils from the National Tutoring Programme – the flagship Government scheme to help pupils catch up following the pandemic – risks failing the children that need it most, describing the move as “outrageous” and “cynical” in March.

Prof Elliot Major said: “ Progress made in schools in narrowing gaps in achievement between different groups of children has gone back a decade, but this can also be an opportunity to prioritise social justice in education policy.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Doctors to get training in women’s health under new Government strategy

Doctors are to undergo training in women’s health as part of a new 10-year Women’s Health Strategy for England.The Government has set an ambition to ensure “women and girls feel listened to and have their concerns taken seriously at every stage of their journey”, from discussions about symptoms to treatments and follow-up care.It comes after 84% of people who responded to a Government consultation said women often feel ignored or not listened to when they seek help from the NHS for their health.As part of the reforms, trainee medics will face assessments from the General Medical Council (GMC) on women’s...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Ultra-processed foods ‘make up almost two-thirds of Britain’s school meals’

British primary and secondary school children are getting the majority of their lunchtime calories from “ultra-processed” food – increasing their risk of poor health and obesity, according to a study.Overall, around 75% of calories across all types of school lunches came from ultra-processed foods (UPFs) such as bread, snacks, pudding and sugary drinks, research by Imperial College London and published in the journal Nutrients found.On the whole, packed lunches contained more calories from highly processed foods at 82% compared to 64% in school meals across all ages.However, within school meals, the study found that secondary schoolchildren had higher levels of...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Social Mobility#Poverty#Paralysis#The University Of Exeter#Conservative Party
The Independent

Unions angry at pay awards for public sector workers

The Government is on a collision course with public sector workers including nurses and teachers after announcing pay rises which were attacked as a real-terms wage cut.One union leader warned of co-ordinated strike action in response to pay announcements by ministers, and members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England will be balloted on industrial action.More than one million NHS staff, including nurses, paramedics and midwives, will receive an increase of at least £1,400 with lowest earners to receive up to 9.3%, while dentists and doctors will get a 4.5% pay rise, police 5% and teachers between 5...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

NHS in England ‘could face shortfall of almost 40,000 nurses by 2024’

The NHS in England could face a shortfall of almost 40,000 nurses by 2024, according to new analysis.Despite numbers of nursing staff increasing, it has been estimated that the health service will be short of 38,000 full-time equivalent registered nurses by 2023/24.This is despite the expectation that the Government could meet its own target of recruiting an additional 50,000 nurses by the end of the parliament, according to the Health Foundation.The 50,000 target is arbitrary and not based on the number of nurses the NHS needs; nor does it ensure that nurses are recruited to the areas and types of...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy