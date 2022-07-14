ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat loses 200k Instagram followers after comparing Noah Schnapp to a ‘weasel’

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Doja Cat has lost 200k Instagram followers in the last week after she posted a video condemning actor Noah Schnapp .

In a livestream on Instagram , the singer called Schnapp a “whole snake” for sharing their private messages via his TikTok account.

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in Stranger Things , had previously posted a video which showed Doja asking him to tell his co-star Joseph Quinn , 29, to “hmu” [hit me up].

Since reacting to the video, Doja has had a significant drop in her Instagram followers, while Schnapp’s numbers have gone up.

As reported by NME , her account went down from 24.34 million to 24.14 million in under a week, while Schnapp’s following went up from 24.25 million to 25.17 million.

Obviously, while 200,000 followers would be considered a mass exodus for some, the loss is a small fraction of her total follower count.

In the Instagram livestream which predated the drop in followers, Doja addressed the incident to her followers.

“The fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack,” she said.

“That’s borderline snake s***, that’s weasel s***. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way.”

She continued: “Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

In a screenshot of the text exchange between Schnapp and Doja, the pop star had written to him: “Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?”

The Netflix star has since shared a video on TikTok – set to the tune of Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” – in which the actor can be seen playing an in-app maths game, captioned: “Guys everything is all good, I apologised and I still follow her and love her music, no hard feelings â¤ï¸â¤ï¸.”

